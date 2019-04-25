Local bowler is fulfilling his dream by representing B.C. at nationals

Dave Wendel wasn’t sure he was going to bowl again after an injury but is now off to nationals

It was a life-long dream to represent British Columbia and Cranbrook’s Dave Wendel will get his chance after coming out on top at the BC 5 Pin Bowlers’ Association Provincial Open.

Wendel won in the BC Open singles category and is now headed off for the national competition.

“I was elated because I didn’t expect it from myself,” he said. “It’s a really hard thing to accomplish, there are so many good bowlers out of the Lower Mainland and all over the rest of British Columbia.”

The provincial tournament was held in Nanaimo from April 19-21, and he says there wasn’t necessarily anything that made him stand out

“I don’t see myself as standing out,” Wendel said. “Everybody is there because they earned it, and we are all capable. There is a lot of parity with it because there is no one person that’s guaranteed. People that are really good bowlers and have won national championships, it’s not a guarantee that they are going to repeat.”

But, being able to move on to the national tournament is going to be a highlight for Wendel.

“I’m very excited because it’s been a dream of mine since I was about 13, I’ve been bowling since I was six and a lot of my peers have been to nationals numerous times, and I’ve always wanted to represent my province,” he said.

However, at one point in September 2018, Wendel wasn’t sure if he would still be bowling. While at work he got his finger caught in machinery.

“At that moment I thought I’d never bowl again,” he said. “Before the ambulance even got here I was thinking my bowling is done because I thought I was going to lose my finger — fortunately, I didn’t.”

Wendel went through months of physiotherapy to get back to bowling.

“Everyday I thought when I go to this tournament I just don’t want to embarrass myself. I never expected to do as well as I have been,” he said.

When he started to bowl again, Wendel’s finger became really swollen, but he kept working it and didn’t give up.

“It’s given me the insight to realize you can’t take things that you have for granted. Considering I thought I wasn’t going to be able to bowl again, I’m just grateful I can bowl regardless of the outcome. I used to put a lot of pressure on myself and have a lot of expectations. So, it’s eliminated the expectation part where I’m just grateful I can compete,” he said.

Bowling is ingrained in Wendel’s life, he has been enjoying the game for 42 years and it has become second nature.

He learned at a young age to bowl from his parents, who were active in the game.

“When I was about six my parents would take me down to the bowling alley because they had to coach,” he explained.

Instead of playing with toys his parents had him throw some games.

“I never really was interested in it until I was 13. When I was 13 I spared on an adult league because my parents had taken me down to the bowling alley. I had a really good night, and at that moment I decided it was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” Wendel said.

Heading into nationals, Wendel is going to keep the expectations low but give it all he’s got.

“I’m still very determined, however, if you put too much pressure on yourself then you almost defeat yourself because you’re tight and when you are delivering a bowling ball you want everything to be relaxed,” he said.

The national tournament will be held in Surrey and Abbotsford.



jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com

