Local bowler is fulfilling his dream by representing B.C. at nationals

Dave Wendel wasn’t sure he was going to bowl again after an injury but is now off to nationals

It was a life-long dream to represent British Columbia and Cranbrook’s Dave Wendel will get his chance after coming out on top at the BC 5 Pin Bowlers’ Association Provincial Open.

Wendel won in the BC Open singles category and is now headed off for the national competition.

“I was elated because I didn’t expect it from myself,” he said. “It’s a really hard thing to accomplish, there are so many good bowlers out of the Lower Mainland and all over the rest of British Columbia.”

The provincial tournament was held in Nanaimo from April 19-21, and he says there wasn’t necessarily anything that made him stand out

“I don’t see myself as standing out,” Wendel said. “Everybody is there because they earned it, and we are all capable. There is a lot of parity with it because there is no one person that’s guaranteed. People that are really good bowlers and have won national championships, it’s not a guarantee that they are going to repeat.”

But, being able to move on to the national tournament is going to be a highlight for Wendel.

“I’m very excited because it’s been a dream of mine since I was about 13, I’ve been bowling since I was six and a lot of my peers have been to nationals numerous times, and I’ve always wanted to represent my province,” he said.

However, at one point in September 2018, Wendel wasn’t sure if he would still be bowling. While at work he got his finger caught in machinery.

“At that moment I thought I’d never bowl again,” he said. “Before the ambulance even got here I was thinking my bowling is done because I thought I was going to lose my finger — fortunately, I didn’t.”

Wendel went through months of physiotherapy to get back to bowling.

“Everyday I thought when I go to this tournament I just don’t want to embarrass myself. I never expected to do as well as I have been,” he said.

When he started to bowl again, Wendel’s finger became really swollen, but he kept working it and didn’t give up.

“It’s given me the insight to realize you can’t take things that you have for granted. Considering I thought I wasn’t going to be able to bowl again, I’m just grateful I can bowl regardless of the outcome. I used to put a lot of pressure on myself and have a lot of expectations. So, it’s eliminated the expectation part where I’m just grateful I can compete,” he said.

Bowling is ingrained in Wendel’s life, he has been enjoying the game for 42 years and it has become second nature.

He learned at a young age to bowl from his parents, who were active in the game.

“When I was about six my parents would take me down to the bowling alley because they had to coach,” he explained.

Instead of playing with toys his parents had him throw some games.

“I never really was interested in it until I was 13. When I was 13 I spared on an adult league because my parents had taken me down to the bowling alley. I had a really good night, and at that moment I decided it was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” Wendel said.

Heading into nationals, Wendel is going to keep the expectations low but give it all he’s got.

“I’m still very determined, however, if you put too much pressure on yourself then you almost defeat yourself because you’re tight and when you are delivering a bowling ball you want everything to be relaxed,” he said.

The national tournament will be held in Surrey and Abbotsford.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Lions equipment manager Ken Kasuya remembered as ‘treasured friend’

Just Posted

Full steam ahead in high school rugby season

Mount Baker athletes are looking forward to an exciting season of rugby 15s

Local bowler is fulfilling his dream by representing B.C. at nationals

Dave Wendel wasn’t sure he was going to bowl again after an injury but is now off to nationals

Cranbrook RCMP respond to fatal canoe incident at Moyie Lake

A young man died after a canoe overturned in the lake early Tuesday morning

Prescribed burn set for Baynes Lake area

Planned ecosystem restoration burn to cover roughly 602 hectares over the next two weeks

Fire Hall Kitchen and Tap’s second annual Happy Camper Day Thursday

Every pint purchased April 25 goes towards sending kids to summer camp

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Hugs & Slugs

Slugs: Huge Slugs to the rude, abusive elderly couple at the Superstore… Continue reading

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

B.C. woman, 76, challenges alcohol-screening laws after failing to give breath sample

Norma McLeod was unable to provide a sample because of her medical conditions

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with B.C. First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Can you put your phone down for Mother’s Day?

#DiningMode campaign encourages people to leave the phone alone while eating

Most Read