Local athletes shine at CALTAF Classic

Two East Kootenay Track and Field athletes competed against top track competitors

Two athletes from the East Kootenay Track and Field Club showed off their skills at the CALTAF Track Classic.

On June 14-16 Kara Renzie, 10, and Kieran Shankowsky, 12, competed in Calgary against some of the best track and field athletes.

Renzie competed in a multitude of categories in the U12 group and is looking forward to competing in the classic again.

•Standing long jump 33rd; long jump 19th; ball throw 31st; shot put 27th; 100m 29th; and 600m she placed 11th where she had her personal best at a time of 2:08:04.

Shankowsky competed in the U14 group where he showed off his skills. On the first day of competition, he was fourth all around in the U14 men’s group and on day two he was seventh.

•Hurdles third; 800m third; high jump fourth; discus 22nd; 80m eighth; long jump seventh; 600m fourth and shot put 19th.

The Caltaf Track Classic showcases track and field athletes from all ages, as well as some of Canada’s best track stars. In the past stars such as Donovan Bailey, Bryan Barnett, Kelsie Hendry and more have been to the event.


