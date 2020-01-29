Local athlete climbs to the top of the podium

Autumn Ewaskow finished in first place at a bouldering competition in Calgary last weekend

A local athlete climbed to the top of the podium at a regional bouldering event in Calgary over the weekend, which included a field of competitors drawn from across Western Canada.

Autumn Ewaskow, who has trained out of the Arq Mountain Centre for the last four years, finished in first place, beating out athletes from across the western provinces. The event serves as a qualifier for older athletes to earn berths into national championships, while it essentially serves as the biggest stage in Western Canada for younger competitors.

Ewaskow, 12, finished in sixth place during qualifying routes on Saturday, finishing in sixth place and earning a spot in the finals on Sunday.

In the finals, Ewaskow completed the most routes within the allotted four-minute window and was the fastest to achieve the bonuses, putting her into first place.

Bouldering is a sport where athletes climb on smaller rock formations without the use of ropes or harnesses.

Ewaskow, who is coached by Taryn Roberts and Gord McArthur, was one of seven athletes and coaches from Arq Mountain Centre who attended the event.



