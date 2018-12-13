Lions announce seven members of coaching staff not coming back for 2019

The operational moves come two days after the Lions announced DeVone Claybrooks as the team’s new head coach

Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones meets B.C. Lions head coach Wally Buono on the field following CFL Football division semifinal game in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday, November 11, 2018. With a new head coach coming in, the B.C. Lions announced Thursday that seven members of its coaching staff will not be offered a contract for the 2019 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

With a new head coach coming in, the B.C. Lions announced Thursday that seven members of its coaching staff will not be offered a contract for the 2019 season.

The team said in a release that defensive co-ordinator Mark Washington, special teams co-ordinator Jeff Reinebold, offensive line coach Dan Dorazio, linebackers coach Chris Tormey, defensive line coach Randy Melvin, assistant defensive backs coach Stanley Franks and running backs coach Mike Lionello will not be back next year.

READ MORE: Former BC Lions player facing second-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Offensive co-ordinator Jarious Jackson will return in 2019 and receivers coach Markus Howell has also agreed to terms on a contract.

The operational moves come two days after the Lions announced DeVone Claybrooks as the team’s new head coach, replacing Wally Buono.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions hire DeVone Claybrooks as head coach

Buono, the leader in CFL coaching wins, retired after this past season following 46 years in the CFL.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Krebs selected to 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Just Posted

Avalanche Canada issues special public warning

Very weak layer buried under recent snow a cause for concern

Special Public Avalanche Warning for Most Mountainous Regions of BC

Avalanche Canada is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry… Continue reading

Krebs selected to 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

ICE forward Peyton Krebs will be amoung the top CHL talent at the prospects game hosted in Red Deer.

Performing arts society sounds off on success

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society touts successful summer season to city council

Kimberley Pee Wee Dynamiters deliver $3000 worth of groceries to Food Bank

The Kimberley PeeWee Dynamiters challenged those attending, and playing in, their home… Continue reading

Omar Khadr wants changes to bail conditions

‘My life is held in suspension’, says the former Guantanamo Bay detainee

Mapping the way along Pathways to Recovery

Top of the World Ranch Treatment Centre hosts community discussion about how to find and pursue recovery locally

Lions announce seven members of coaching staff not coming back for 2019

The operational moves come two days after the Lions announced DeVone Claybrooks as the team’s new head coach

$12K awarded to atheist family who oppose Christmas, Hanukkah in B.C. classroom

Gary Mangel,May Yasue said holidays, Remembrance Day and Valentine’s Day not appropriate in preschool

Coach accused of sexual assault says apology letter was misinterpreted

Dave Brubaker has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of invitation to sexual touching

Give the gift of nature this holiday season

Please don’t be mad, but I bought you a moose

Aboriginal poet faces backlash for calling out NHL-themed totem poles

Rebecca Thomas says she received backlash for asking a drugstore chain to remove NHL merchandise

No plans yet for free WiFi on BC Transit buses

BC Transit says they are monitoring the roll-out of free WiFi on Translink vehicles

Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Most Read