Walnut Grove Gators’ Tavia Rowell scored 30 points in her team’s 88-71 win over the Abbotsford Panthers in semifinal action at the BC AAA girls provincial basketball championships at the Langley Events Centre. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Line-up set for B.C. championship Saturday in Langley

Three provincial champs will be crowned at the Langley Events Centre

The finals are set for championship Saturday at the Langley Events Centre and all three top seeds are still alive for a provincial banner.

Fifty-six teams tipped off on Wednesday morning as the junior girls basketball provincial invitational tournament and the AA and AAA girls basketball championships got underway and it is down to six squads.

The junior final will see the hometown Walnut Grove Gators, ranked No. 1 coming in, battle the Cinderella Fraser Heights Firehawks of Surrey. The Firehawks were seeded 15th out of the 24 teams but they are still alive.

In Friday’s semifinal, Fraser Heights beat the No. 3 Yale Lions 68-44 to set up a shot against the Gators.

Walnut Grove used a stifling defence to tame the Mount Baker Wild 51-19.

The game tips off at 1 p.m.

And following that game, the senior AA final pits the No. 1 South Kamloops Titans against the No. 3 G.W. Graham Grizzlies of Chilliwack.

The Grizzlies used a strong second half to turn a five-point lead into a 66-53 win over the No. Britannia Bruins.

The other semifinal saw the Titans win 71-52 over the No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas Fighting Saints.

The 5 p.m. game will also see the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds clash for the banner.

The top-ranked Kelowna Owls won 81-59 over the No. 4 Semiahmoo Totems.

The earlier semifinal saw the hometown Walnut Grove Gators upset the No. 2 Abbotsford Panthers 88-71. The game was tied late in the third quarter before the Gators pulled away to win by 17.

All three games will be played on the LEC’s Centre Court.


Abby Panthers’ Sienna Lenz against Walnut Grove during BC AAA senior girls semifinals at LEC. Gary Ahuja Black Press

Walnut Grove Gators’ Fania Taylor against the Mount Baker Wild during semifinal action. The Gators will play for gold after a 51-19 win at the Langley Events Centre. Gray Ahuja Langley Times

