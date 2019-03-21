Lightning didn’t strike at provincial championships

The BC Hockey Midget Tier 3 hosts, the Key City Lightning, faced adversity at the tournament

The Key City Lightning dropped their final game in the BC Hockey Midget Tier 3 Championships against the Squamish Eagles. Jessica Dempsey photo

The Key City Lightning closed out their 2019 BC Hockey Midget Tier 3 Championships with a 7-1 loss to the Squamish Eagles in the round robin play on Tuesday.

After scoring the first goal against the Eagles the team couldn’t muster enough offence against a high-powered Squamish team.

From March 17-20 the Lightning hosted the provincial championships at Memorial Arena.

Teams from Squamish, Mission, Powell River, Salmon Arm. Terrace, Dawson Creek, Castlegar and Quesnel all conveyed to Cranbrook to take part in the championship.

The Lightning went 0-4 on the week and did not advance to the semi-finals.

They started off the competition with a 5-2 loss to Powell River and a 5-1 loss to Castlegar. They went on to lose a close game against Salmon Arm 7-5, and finished the tournament against Squamish.

Squamish lead the round-robin play without losing a game, going 4-0.



