Leafs centre Tavares suffers oblique injury while practising with Canada

Canada opens world championship play against Finland on Friday in Kosice

Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares suffered an oblique injury while practising with the Canadian team ahead of the world hockey championship, the NHL club said Thursday in a statement.

Tavares will return to Toronto for further evaluation by the Leafs’ medical staff and a further update will be issued at a later date, the team said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the 28-year-old centre suffered the injury.

Given that oblique injuries usually require at least a few weeks of recovery time, Tavares is likely a longshot to return to Slovakia for the May 10-26 tournament.

READ MORE: Tavares speaks with media during playoffs

Tavares was one of the few stars on Canada’s roster. He had a career-high 47 goals with 41 assists in 82 games with the Maple Leafs in the regular season, and added two goals and three assists in seven playoff games.

Canada opens world championship play against Finland on Friday in Kosice.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Young women have boxing on the ropes

Just Posted

Wild Theatre’s Mama Mia! rocks the Key City Theatre

Mama Mia! opens tonight, Thursday, May 9, and runs through Sunday

Second advance poll nets 657 ballots for upcoming byelection

General election day set for Saturday, May 11, with polls open at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort

Paper Excellence donates to East Kootenay Foundation for Health

Presentation was made at the Skookumchuck Pulp Mill Thursday

Rockies Rowing Club gets on the water

The 2019 season has started with the club getting out for recreation and competitive use

Young women have boxing on the ropes

Four Cranbrook Eagle boxers are showing their dedication to the sport

VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach by Vancouver Island tourism company

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

In November, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden was closed after a river otter snuck in

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Vehicle collision on Highway 95 kills 32-year-old man

Golden-Field RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate

Berry sisters murder trial: defence draws comparison to unsolved Vancouver Island slashing

Woman attacked in her home less than a kilometre away from Andrew Berry’s apartment

B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate

This follows last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German

Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization: survey

Research suggests support for legalization has dropped to 50.1 per cent from 68.6 per cent in 2017

Most Read