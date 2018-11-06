Detroit Red Wings defenceman Danny DeKeyser (65) pursues Vancouver Canucks right wing Jake Virtanen (18) behind the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Larkin’s shootout winner lifts Wings past Canucks 3-2

Rookie sensation Elias Pettersson scores 10th for Vancouver

DETROIT — Dylan Larkin scored the only goal in a shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Justin Abdelkader and Gustav Nyquist scored in regulation for Detroit, which has won four of five. Jimmy Howard stopped 40 shots before denying Elias Pettersson, Nikolay Goldobin and Bo Horvat in the tiebreaker.

Pettersson and defenceman Ben Hutton scored for Vancouver, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

Nyquist tied the game at 2 just 1:37 into the third period. His shot went off Markstrom’s pad and in off the leg of Canucks defenceman Troy Stecher for his second goal.

Abdelkader’s power-play goal put Detroit on the board and made it 2-1 with 6:15 left in the second. He put in a loose puck from the slot for his third of the season.

RELATED: Early-season success no surprise for Canucks players

RELATED: Canucks Report: Vancouver atop Pacific Division after first month of season

Hutton’s third goal with 8:39 remaining in the middle period gave the Canucks a 2-0 advantage. Hutton beat Howard with a screened wrist shot from the left point.

The Red Wings challenged that the play was offside going into the zone, but the goal was upheld.

Detroit had an apparent goal by Martin Frk reversed on a challenge by Vancouver at 5:36 of the second. Frk took a long pass at the Canucks blue line for a breakaway and beat Markstrom with a slap shot from the right circle. But the Canucks challenged that the play was offside and replays showed Frk was in the Vancouver zone before the puck, and the call was reversed.

Pettersson gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead with 6:21 left in the first period on a slap shot from the top of the left circle off the rush. The rookie centre has 10 goals.

NOTES: Vancouver RW Brock Broeser missed the game with a groin injury. He was replaced in the lineup by LW Brendan Leipsic. . Detroit recalled C Christoffer Ehn from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. Ehn had an assist in nine games with the Red Wings earlier this season. … The Red Wings were without D Jonathan Ericsson (undisclosed), forward Andreas Athanasiou (leg), C Frans Nielsen (concussion) and forward Thomas Vanek (lower body) due to injuries.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Red Wings: Host the New York Rangers on Friday.

———

More AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/NHL

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) stops a shot by Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Previous story
Reading with the ICE goes for second year

Just Posted

Shorter hours announced for Nelway, Carson border crossings

The crossings will close at 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 26

Winter Is Coming: City Launches Real Time Snow Plow Tracker

Residents can now follow snow removal activities with the launch of PlowCRANBROOK… Continue reading

Cranbrook Council sworn in at inaugural meeting

Cranbrook City Council set forth on its four-year term at its regular… Continue reading

Reading with the ICE goes for second year

For the second season, the Kootenay ICE will be taking off their… Continue reading

Key weekend for Avalanche women’s squad

The College of the Rockies (COTR) women’s Avalanche team is looking to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report

Larkin’s shootout winner lifts Wings past Canucks 3-2

Rookie sensation Elias Pettersson scores 10th for Vancouver

UPDATED: Bomb threat at B.C. courthouse

Courthouse evacuated while police cleared the building with K9 unit

Democrats show signs of strength in early results of U.S. midterm voting

Democrats leading in 15 of the 23 Republican-held seats they need to retake control of the House of Representatives

Tony Clement steps back from duties after sending explicit images

Clement says he sent the images to who he believed was a consenting female recipient

Justin Timberlake postpones Vancouver concerts

Bruised vocal chords is the reason JT has put his concert off until Feb.

Solving B.C. highway safety with speed limits not easy, UBC prof says

Engineering professor points to several factors in B.C., including weather and mountain roads

B.C. buffalo dairy farm ‘buffs up’ gelato

Treats made with milk from water buffalos are healthier, supplier says

Federal Trans Mountain pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents: CSIS

The federal government announced in late May it would buy the pipeline and related components for $4.5 billion

Most Read