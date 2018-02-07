Kyokushin Karate club members earn accolades in Banff

FOR THE TOWNSMAN

Youth members of the Rocky Mountain Kyokushin Karate club in Cranbrook recently returned from a tournament in Banff, Alberta where they received several medals and awards.

Oliver Williams placed first in fighting and received a prestigious technical award. Dyonte Blackmore, meanwhile, placed second in fighting and third in Kata, while Elizabeth McLeod came third in fighting. Trenton Palmer came first in Kata and third in fighting. Kaz Napl and Connor McLeod both placed fourth in their respective divisions.

In addition to the kids’ success, Shihan Don Corrigal, the sixth Dan and head instructor for the Cranbrook club, celebrated his 50th year of training in Kyokushin Karate. Corrigal started training in the sport on February 4, 1968 and continued with training, knockdown competitions, coaching and mentoring when the Cranbrook club opened in 1991.

