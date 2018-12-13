Krebs selected to 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

ICE forward Peyton Krebs will be amoung the top CHL talent at the prospects game hosted in Red Deer.

Peyton Krebs has been selected to compete in the 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The Kootenay ICE captain is one of 40 players that will include talent from the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Krebs has played in 30 games this season and leads the ICE with 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists).

This is the 24th annual showcase of the Canadian Hockey League’s top prospects who are eligible for the NHL Draft.

There are 11 CHL players who have been identified by NHL Central Scouting as potential first-round candidates who will be in the game. Amoung those players are Krebs, Dylan Cozens of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Kirby Dach of the Saskatoon Blades, Nolan Foote of the Kelowna Rockets, Matthew Robertson of the Edmonton Oil Kings and Cranbrook native Bowen Byram of the Vancouver Giants.

Byram has played in 29 games with the Giants this season and has nine goals, 16 assists for 25 points.

The WHL leads the pack sending 16 players while the OHL is sending 15 players and the QMJHL is sending nine.

The players will be divided into Team Cherry and Team Orr by NHL Central Scouting prior to the event.

Since the introduction, the game has featured 14 players selected first overall in the NHL Draft. Some of those names include John Tavares, Connor McDavid, Steven Stamkos and more.

The game will be played n Jan. 23 at the ENMAX Centrium in Red Deer.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
