Kootenay zone water sport athletes hit the podium at BC Games

Local water sports athletes brought back some hardware following podium finishes at the BC Games this past weekend in Prince George.

The Kootenay Zone Team, comprised of six athletes from Cranbrook, Nelson, Windermere and Invermere, brought home 14 medals and earned a silver in the team event by scoring the second-highest team points.

The team competed in towed events such as waterski, consisting specifically of of Slalom, Trick and Jump as well as wake events consisting of wake surf, wake board, and wake skate. The Zone 1 team was coached by Christine DuBois of Windermere, with Lisa Schmidtke of Nelson was the team’s Athlete Support.

“It was incredible to watch our team – both on and off the water – and I’m so proud of every single one of them,” said Coach Christine DuBois. “It speaks volumes for their skill and spirit when you consider they were the smallest team of the entire Province, and managed to win silver in the team event. Prior to these games it was unknown whether Zone 1 has ever been represented at the BC Games in Towed Water Sports, but this team and their success will no doubt ensure our region continues to make its mark in future games.”

Waterski Wake Sports BC officiated the event that was held at Ness Lake approximately 20 min from the host city of Prince George.

“The athletes are permitted to choose any three events in wake and waterski to compete in at the Games. As we have many athletes that love all water-sports it was a great opportunity to show the diversity of their skills,” said DuBois.

The next Games will be held in the summer of 2024. If you have a Water Sports athlete (age 10-17 in 2024) that is interested in attending, please contact Christine DuBois at christine@shadybrookresort.com.

Results:

Girls 14-17

• Erica Godsave (Cranbrook) Gold Slalom, Silver Jump, Silver Wakeskate, Silver team Event

• ReeceLawrick (Invermere/Windermere)-Bronze, Wakeskate, Silver Team Event

Girls 10-13

• Kaylee DuBois (Windermere)- Silver Trick Ski, Silver Wakesurf, Bronze Wakeboard, Silver Team Event

Boys 14-17

• Ryder Duczek (Cranbrook)- Gold Wakesurf, Gold Wakeskate, Silver Team Event

• Dagen Duczek (Cranbrook)- Silver Wakesurf, Bronze Wakeskate, Silver Team Event

Boys 10-13

• Bronson Schimdtke (Nelson) – Gold wakesurf, Gold Wakeskate, Bronze, Wakeboard, Silver Team Event