Kootenay skier Molly Miller top Canadian at Nordic World Junior Championships in Finland

Miller is with the Canadian team in Lahti, Finland this week

Molly Miller from Kimberley was the top Canadian at the Nordic World Junior Championships in Finland today. Bulletin file

Kimberley’s Molly Miller was the top Canadian in the opening day of the Nordic World Junior Championships in Lahti, Finland on Tuesday. She placed 31st in the classic sprints.

She will compete again on Thursday in a 5K free skate. Saturday is the U20 relay and Sunday is the 15K classic mass start race. Decisions on who will race the relays will be made later in the week.

Last year was Miller’s first year on the Junior National Ski Team. Molly has seven Canadian Championship titles and 17 Canadian Championship medals. She has also won four gold and one silver aggregate award(s) at Canadian Championships. In 2020, Molly also won two United States National titles. Molly has represented British Columbia at two Canada Winter Games.

She competes for the cross country ski team at the University of Northern Michigan. She formerly skied for the Black Jack club in Rossland and the Kimberley Nordic Club.

READ: Kimberley’s Molly Miller qualifies for World Junior Cross Country Ski Championships

READ: Kimberley skier Molly Miller to attend Northern Michigan University



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter