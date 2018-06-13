Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo nearing another sellout

Few spots remain for annual cycling event set to be held in early September near Cranbrook

The fifth annual Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo is closing in on a sellout with just 35 spots remaining for their maximum 500-rider event this fall.

This year’s Fondo is set for Saturday, September 8 and will once again take place at the St. Eugene Golf Resort Casino The cycling event, which has been running since 2013, experienced its very first sellout last year before unfortunately being cancelled due to extreme fire risk in the area last September.

As a fundraiser organized by the Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club, the Fondo has contributed significant aid to the North Star Rails to Trails Society, the restoration of the CPR Train on Highway 3, the Cranbrook Downtown Bike Rack Project and the introduction of the elementary school ‘We Bike Program.’

The Kootenay Rockies Fondo is a critically acclaimed event and attracts athletes from across the region of all ages. There are three circuits that cyclists may sign up for, including the 152 kilometre Grand Fondo, the 102 kilometre Medio Fondo and the 58 kilometre Piccolo Fondo

The Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club commends the widespread support of the local business community in both Cranbrook and Kimberley who support the event. Taylor Adams Chartered Accountants is the title sponsor of the 2018 KRGF and the money raised each year goes to a wide variety of local service projects, service clubs and organizations including the three Rotary Clubs in Cranbrook and Kimberley, the Mark Creek & WASA Lions Club, the Kimberley Volunteer Ski Patrol, CDART and the North Star Rails to Trails Society.

Those interested in signing up for the event are recommended to visit krgf.ca and register.