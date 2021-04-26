The 2021 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo race has been postponed for a second year. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

The 2021 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo race has been postponed for a second year. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo cancelled for second year in a row

The 2021 event will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; refunds to be issued automatically

The Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo, originally scheduled for September 11, 2021, has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo organization and the Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club host the annual event. They cited ever-changing restrictions and health and safety as their primary reasons for the cancellation. This will be the second year in a row that the race has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

The event was also cancelled in 2017 due to extreme fire hazards and wildfire smoke that blanketed much of the East Kootenay region at that time.

READ MORE: Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo cancelled for 2020

READ MORE: 2021 Marysville Daze and Julyfest cancelled

“As you are aware, public events in British Columbia have been severely restricted in terms of numbers of participants allowed. We don’t anticipate that these restrictions will be lifted or reduced sufficiently and in time to allow an event of our size to proceed,” said the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo organization in a press release.

“Given this situation, and in the interest of the health and safety of our riders and volunteers, we have no alternative but to cancel this year’s event. We looked at many different options and scenarios, but ultimately, we felt we could not provide you with the safe world class event we strive for every year.”

All rider registrations will be refunded by cheque and sent via Canada Post. No action is required to receive a refund, unless your mailing address has changed since registering. If your mailing address has changed, you can email kootenayfondo@gmail.com with your new address.

Those who registered using a complimentary coupon code will receive an email with a new code for the 2022 event. All merchandise orders will also be refunded in conjunction with the registration refund, explained the organization. Registration will also be open for the 2022 event by the time the refund cheque arrives in the mail.

“Like you, we are incredibly disappointed with this outcome, but your health and safety are always our primary concern. We look forward to hosting you once again in the spectacular Kootenay Rockies on Saturday September 10, 2022,” the organization said. “For our volunteers and sponsors, thank you for always being there for this great event. We look forward to working with all of you again next year.”

Be sure to check the Gran Fondo website at krgf.ca for information about next year’s event, and some possible exciting changes.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 positive COVID-19 cases found before World Women’s Curling Championship

Just Posted

Residents near Christina Lake, B.C. awoke early Sunday, April 26, to water and debris inundating their properties from a nearby creek that had breached its banks. Photo courtesy of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary
Flash flood hits West Kootenay homes

No one hurt in sudden deluge that saw four people flee their home near Christina Lake, B.C.

The 2021 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo race has been postponed for a second year. (Cranbrook Townsman file)
Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo cancelled for second year in a row

The 2021 event will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; refunds to be issued automatically

The Mount Baker Green Alliance and the Sunrise Rotary Club planted to trees on the island at Idlewild Park on Friday, April 23. (Barry Coulter photo)
MBSS, Sunrise Rotary, plant trees in Idlewild

One of Cranbrook’s greenest parks — Idlewild — is greener, after a… Continue reading

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Interior Health issues overdose alert for Cranbrook

Alert issued after an increase in overdose activity, according to an IH bulletin

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

Hummingbirds arrive to feed in Leonor Pardo’s Enchanted Garden in San Francisco de Sales, near Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Vergara
Trans Mountain ordered to delay pipeline construction in B.C. bird nesting area

Trans Mountain confirmed the order applied to a 900-metre area along the Brunette River

Poultry processing and other agricultural workplaces are among sources of workplace exposure to COVID-19, along with fitness facilities, restaurants and others. (Abbotsford News)
B.C. begins looking for its own COVID-19 sick pay solution

Federal, provincial budgets didn’t add to quarantine program

Dead duck with duct tape around it in Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack had plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot at Vernon’s Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

Armstrong woman with prosthetic leg says she was verbally attacked and spat on

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read