Kootenay Pro Tour season wraps with Championship held at Purcell and Wildstone Golf

The first hole at Purcell Golf, which alongside Wildstone Golf in Cranbrook, played host to the 2022 Kootenay Pro Tour Championship. Paul Rodgers file.

Another season has concluded for the Kootenay Pro Tour, with the culminating championship held at Purcell Golf and Wildstone Golf.

The season consisted of seven one day, one-round tournaments across the East and West Kootenay open to club pros from around the these regions and northern B.C.

Bootleg Golf’s general manager and head pro Trevor Simkins took down the 36-hole championship for the second year in a row, closing out in blistering fashion going four down in three holes, to narrowly edge out Radium’s Bradley Gagnon by one stroke.

Simkins shot rounds of 71 and 69 to earn himself the title and a $1250 prize, with Gagnon taking second at -2 over all and Jeff Wiggins at +2.

“I feel very fortunate to have won the Tour Championship,” Simkins said. “Brad Gagnon, who finished one back, played exceptionally well and pushed me to play my best. He will be one of the top players next year, guaranteed.”

“I enjoy playing in the events and getting out to see my fellow professionals. Our tournaments serve as a great way to catch up and network with our peers.”

Matt Gillett, PGA of Canada member and Assistant Professional at Fairmont Resort, said he feels that this year went very well. It was his first year taking over as commissioner, but he said his predecessor Scott McClain from Copper Point did a great job laying framework for the tour and helping him get up to speed quickly.

“Highlights of the year were really just some great golf by the group of professionals in our area,” Gillett said. “It’s such a close group of people that have gotten to know each other very well over the years and just getting together to network every few weeks or month is a great opportunity for everyone.”

Gillett said he wants to continue to grow and evolve the tour next year, and hopes to capture some sponsorship support to help grow the championship purse as well as potentially purchasing a trophy to honour the season-long champion.



