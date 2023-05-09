Left to right, Scott Gerrity, Rob Oleksiuk, David Bellm and John Robertson

Kootenay players perform well at Canadian Tennis Masters

Submitted by David Bellm

The Western Canadian Masters Indoor Tennis Championships was held in Edmonton May 3rd-May 7th and some local tennis players travelled to Edmonton to test their skills against some of Canada’s best players. The event involving 231 participants in 46 events took place at the Royal Glenora Tennis Club and the newly built $7 million Derrick Indoor Tennis facility.

Fernie’s Rob Oleksiuk won his event in the age 40 singles category. Scott Gerrity from Cranbrook was a semi-finalist in the age 60

Singles event and David Bellm from Kimberley and John Robertson from Invermere made it to the final and semi -final respectively in the Consolation 70+ singles event after early round exits from the main draw.

All the players involved are able to take advantage of Kimberley’s Indoor Tennis Courts,the only indoor tennis facility in the region,to maintain their game year round and get competition ready.

READ: Kimberley tennis players return from Canada 55+ Games with medals

READ: Fernie tennis player heading to Turkey for tournament


