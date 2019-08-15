Ted Funston (Right) presenting a $500 cheque from the Kimberley Alpine Resort Summit Fund to John Chatwin (left) Event Director for Kootenay O Fest and Director for the Kootenay Orienteering Club. (submitted file)

Kootenay Orienteering Championships coming to Kimberley, Cranbrook

The championships take place from September 6 to 8, 2019.

The Kootenay Orienteering Club is busily preparing for the Kootenay O-Fest, which is coming up from September 6-8, 2019.

Toni Kitto of the Orienteering Club says more than 150 competitors are expected for the event, which incorporates both the Western Canadian and BC Orienteering Championships.

The Sprint and Middle Distance events will be held in Kimberley on the Saturday, with the Long Event scheduled for Sunday in the Cranbrook Community Forest.

“Though this is a championship event, newcomers to the sport are welcome to attend and develop their map reading and route finding skills – a great life skill to have if the GPS unit is out of action!” Kitto said. “KOC will also be hosting a Pasta Banquet catered by Leslie Harris and some bowling at the Elk’s on Saturday night for competitors and volunteers, but only 120 tickets are available.”

She adds that this major event would not be possible without the support from Recreation Sites and Trails BC, Kimberley Trails Society, Teck, Anthem United and the Cranbook Community Forest to allow activities and access to the recreational areas.

Community grants from the City of Kimberley, Columbia Basin Trust and Kimberley Alpine Resorts are also helping make this event possible.

“KOC is also so appreciative for the ongoing support from local businesses as well,” Kitto said.

The Kootenay Orienteering Club previously hosted the 2007 and 2014 BC Orienteering Championships, the 2010 North American Championships and are co-organizers of the annual Round the Mountain community festival in addition to organizing many other local orienteering and trail running events.

For all information about the weekend’s festivities and to register: bcoc2019.ca

READ MORE: Kimberley’s Round the Mountain 2019


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Local rowing club comes up big at Nelson Sprints Regatta

Just Posted

Local rowing club comes up big at Nelson Sprints Regatta

The Rockies Rowing Club saw multiple members have positive results at the annual regatta

City gets $100K grant for improving National Disaster Mitigation Program

The City of Cranbrook successfully applied for and has been awarded a… Continue reading

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in crash near Creston

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Local wakesurfers have podium success in Texas

Ryder and Dagen Duczek had podium finishes at the Centurion Water Proof Tour Stop in Waco, Texas

Wildfire update in the Southeast Fire Centre

No fires currently pose a threat to structures or communities, says BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Popular TV game show ‘Family Feud’ is coming to Canada

Game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

Jail for Penticton man with more than 68,000 child porn images

Judge Gregory Koturbash handed Gordon Thomas Smith a two year jail sentence

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP

Police also found 272 other violations on Monday and Tuesday

Cat’s leg amputated after being shot in Victoria

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

Most Read