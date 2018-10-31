Kootenay Ice wrangle overtime win from Swift Current Broncos

The Ice beat the Broncos 2-1 in a shootout to secure goaltender Jesse Makaj’s first WHL win.

The Kootenay Ice tallied for a much-needed win on Tuesday, Oct. 30 against the Swift Current Broncos.

Forcing the game to overtime, the Ice beat the Broncos 2-1 in a shootout in a full team effort.

It wasn’t just any win to celebrate, it was also goaltender Jesse Makaj’s first win in the WHL as he made 40 saves on the night.

“It feels good,” he said in a postgame interview with the Kootenay Ice. “People say the first one is the hardest to get, but after that, it keeps going. I thought it was a good game by the whole team.”

The Ice went down early with a goal from Ethan Regnier in the first, but that would be the only time the Broncos could get one past Makaj.

With less than five minutes left in the game, Brett Davis scored on the power play to tie the game up and send it to overtime.

“I really liked the push,” said head coach James Patrick postgame with the Kootenay Ice.

“[I] really liked the fortitude to keep finding a way. Coming up with a late powerplay goal was a great feeling. Then the kill in the overtime was outstanding.”

With neither team scoring in the extra frame the game went to a shootout. Both Peyton Krebs and Brett Davis scored in the shootout.

Makaj faced two shooters, Alec Zawatsky and Max Patterson, but was able to best both of them to secure the win.

“For the intermission, I was just visualizing what players could do potentially. But, overall I don’t really think too much I just go out there and do my thing and be confident,” he said.

The Kootenay Ice continue their Saskatchewan road trip as they take on the Saskatoon Blades at SaskTel CentreNov.1.

Previous story
Ottawa, Alberta reach agreement on funding proposal for Calgary 2026 Olympic bid

Just Posted

The email extortionist and me

Not long ago, this missive came into my email inbox: “Hi, victim.… Continue reading

Legion continues support for community initiatives

Roughly $41,000 has been donated and distributed to various community programs and organizations

Youth Impact program gets first corporate sponsor

Kootenay Mountain Metal donates $1,500 to program, encourages other businesses to step up

Morrison wins Kootenay-Columbia Tory nomination

Former RCMP officer and diplomat to represent Conservatives in 2019 federal election

The haunting of downtown Cranbrook

Downtown Cranbrook was haunted by dozens of young trick-or-treaters (and their families)… Continue reading

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

B.C. works to prepare for future wildfire, flood seasons

Fire access roads, water storage part of expanded emergency budget

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe awaits bail decision in unrelated assault

Expected to conclude Nov. 1

2 ducks caught in beaver trap cause concern for B.C. man

Same man captured images of a skunk caught in a leg-hold trap in the region

Island NDP MP blasts Liberals for failing to overhaul animal protection provisions

MP MacGregor pushed for stronger action after Teddy case in Duncan

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

Most Read