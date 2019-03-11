Kootenay Ice winless on final road trip

The Ice were downed by the Red Deer Rebels and Edmonton Oil Kings on their last trip of the season

For their last road trip of the season, the Kootenay Ice lost back-to-back games.

Taking on the Red Deer Rebels on March. 9, the Ice lost 8-4 to their Central Division foes.

Nolan Orzeck, Jaeger White, Connor McClennon and Jakin Smallwood all tallied a goal in the loss.

McClennon finished the night with two assists and a goal, as well as four shots on net.

The Ice were up against familiar faces in Cameron Hausinger and Brett Davis, who were traded on Nov. 30 in a six-player trade. Hausinger finished the night with a goal and an assist against his former team.

Kootenay was two for five with the man advantage but allowed a shorthanded goal in the first period. The Rebels went two for four on the power play.

Jesse Makaj started the night in net, but did not return for the third period. He allowed seven goals on 26 shots. Curtis Meger came in for relief, allowing one goal on 13 shots.

The Edmonton Oil Kings were up next for Kootenay on March 10, as they faced them for the final time this season.

Duncan McGovern got the nod in goal for the Ice, but the offence wasn’t there. The Ice were shut out 4-0 to the Central Division leader Oil Kings.

McGovern hasn’t started in net since Jan. 6 in a loss against the Vancouver Giants.

The Ice went zero for six on the power play and allowed a short-handed goal in the first period for the second night in a row, while Edmonton was two for five on the man advantage.

McClennon and White had a team-high, five shots on net throughout the game, but never found a way to get one past Todd Scott, who made 18 saves on the night.

The Ice will play their last two games in Cranbrook on March 15 and 17. The Medicine Hat Tigers will be in town first, while the Red Deer Rebels will be the final game.

Both teams are sitting in Eastern Conference wild-card spots.



