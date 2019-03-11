The ICE lost 7-2 on Oct. 26/18 against the Oil Kings at Western Financial Place. Photo by Trevor Crawley.

Kootenay Ice winless on final road trip

The Ice were downed by the Red Deer Rebels and Edmonton Oil Kings on their last trip of the season

For their last road trip of the season, the Kootenay Ice lost back-to-back games.

Taking on the Red Deer Rebels on March. 9, the Ice lost 8-4 to their Central Division foes.

Nolan Orzeck, Jaeger White, Connor McClennon and Jakin Smallwood all tallied a goal in the loss.

McClennon finished the night with two assists and a goal, as well as four shots on net.

The Ice were up against familiar faces in Cameron Hausinger and Brett Davis, who were traded on Nov. 30 in a six-player trade. Hausinger finished the night with a goal and an assist against his former team.

Kootenay was two for five with the man advantage but allowed a shorthanded goal in the first period. The Rebels went two for four on the power play.

Jesse Makaj started the night in net, but did not return for the third period. He allowed seven goals on 26 shots. Curtis Meger came in for relief, allowing one goal on 13 shots.

The Edmonton Oil Kings were up next for Kootenay on March 10, as they faced them for the final time this season.

Duncan McGovern got the nod in goal for the Ice, but the offence wasn’t there. The Ice were shut out 4-0 to the Central Division leader Oil Kings.

McGovern hasn’t started in net since Jan. 6 in a loss against the Vancouver Giants.

The Ice went zero for six on the power play and allowed a short-handed goal in the first period for the second night in a row, while Edmonton was two for five on the man advantage.

McClennon and White had a team-high, five shots on net throughout the game, but never found a way to get one past Todd Scott, who made 18 saves on the night.

The Ice will play their last two games in Cranbrook on March 15 and 17. The Medicine Hat Tigers will be in town first, while the Red Deer Rebels will be the final game.

Both teams are sitting in Eastern Conference wild-card spots.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canucks sign 19-year-old phenom Quinn Hughes

Just Posted

COTR receives funding to enhance college experience

Columbia Basin Trust provides $ 6 million to support College of the Rockies and Selkirk College

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Activities for the dog days of winter

Rotary, JCI proposed new trail for Cranbrook park

The Idlewild Ridge Trail will be a 365-metre long paved pathway that will take its users along the top of the ridge on the lake’s north side.

Ice to celebrate fans, community in final games

The Kootenay Ice will show fan and community appreciation in last games in Cranbrook March 15 and 17

Stetski calls for elimination of federal student loan interest

Kootenay-Columbia MP wants feds to follow in footsteps of provincial counterparts

Watch: Connor Foote and Ed King on stage at Locals Coffeehouse (and photo gallery of all performers)

The penultimate Locals Coffeehouse — the popular Cranbrook concert series — was… Continue reading

Wildlife activists slam B.C. business, clubs for ‘wolf-whacking’ contests

Chilcotin Guns, Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club and West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club under fire

Man, 60, found dead in Valemount

The North District Major Crime Unit has taken over the case

OECD concerned with allegations Trudeau interfered in SNC-Lavalin case

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development oversees a global anti-bribery convention

Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses

Potential ‘human carcinogen’ leads to recall of Losartan-containing drugs

Health Canada is advising that there is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

Most Read