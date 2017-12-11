Kootenay Ice trade Vince Loschiavo to Moose Jaw Warriors

The Kootenay Ice announced their biggest trade since November 13 on Monday afternoon, as they sent alternate captain Vince Loschiavo to the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for a 2001-born prospect and a conditional third-round draft pick.

Loschiavo, who played 215 regular season games for the Ice since being drafted in the second round of the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft, has 46 career goals and 44 assists.

From Winnipeg, Manitoba, the 6’2 winger had a breakout season in 2016-17 when he put up 57 points in 68 games while being the team’s only consistent member of the first forward line.

While Loschiavo only has 14 points in 28 games so far this season, his potential has been evident and he was a participant at this past summer’s Dallas Stars’ development camp.

“Vince was a hard player to move but sometimes hard decisions are needed [and] we wish him the best of luck,” said Ice president and general manager Matt Cockell in a press release. The move was the rookie general manager’s 15th trade since taking over the club’s hockey operations in May.

The only player that Kootenay received in return for Loschiavo, is 16-year-old forward Jakin Smallwood, who is currently playing in his hometown with the Leduc Oil Kings Midget AAA of the Albert Midget Hockey League.

In 21 games, Smallwood has registered 11 goals and 25 points and was originally a Warriors’ fifth round selection in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

“Jakin is a hard working player with skill and good hockey sense,” Cockell said. “The third round pick will [also] be an asset that will help us down the road.”

Despite Ice management’s busy year, the trade was the first since sending captain Cale Fleury to the Regina Pats last month in exchange for 16-year-old forward Cole Muir and defenceman Jonathan Smart.

Since that time, the Ice have gone 5-6-1-0 and are currently in third place in the Central Division with an overall record of 13-17-2-0. The Warriors, meanwhile, are in first place in the WHL after 32 games with a 25-5-1-1 record.

Kootenay’s next game against Moose Jaw is on the road on Saturday, February 10.