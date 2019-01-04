Kootenay ICE trade Hines to Giants for forward

Vancouver Giants forward Cyle McNabb takes a point blank shot on Victoria Royals goaltender Brock Gould during a Western Hockey League mini tournament game last weekend in Langley. victoriaroyals.com

The Kootenay ICE have traded defenceman Dallas Hines to the Vancouver Giants in exchange for forward Cyle McNabb.

McNabb is a Winnipeg native who has played in 34 games with the Giants this season. He has recorded one goal and three assists.

Overall he has played in 95 Western Hockey League, all with the Giants, and has recorded two goals and nine assists for 11 points.

Hines was drafted in 2013, 97th overall by the ICE. He has played in 221 games with the ICE recording 16 goals 52 assists for 68 points.

“Dallas has been an important member of our team and leader in the community,” said Matt Cockell, president and general manager. “We wish him the best of luck in Vancouver.”

ICE fans won’t have to wait too long to see Hines, as the Giants will be at Western Financial Place on Jan. 6, with the puck dropping at 4 p.m.

McNabb is expected to play in tonight’s game against the Tigers in Medicine Hat.