Kootenay ICE to host clothing drive and New Year’s Eve game

Dec. 29 the ICE will host the Lethbridge Hurricanes at their clothing drive night.

With it being the holiday break, the Kootenay ICE are revving up for their next games.

The ICE will start their action in Medicine Hat on Dec. 28, but be right back at Western Financial Place to take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes for Dec. 29.

Lethbridge is fourth on the Western Hockey League with a 26.9 per cent power play, while the ICE are last in the league on the penalty kill with 68.8 per cent.

With an 18-9-4-2 record, the Hurricanes are currently second in the Central Division while the ICE have an 8-22-5-1 record.

The Saturday game will also be the ICE Clothing Drive Night where they encourage fans to bring new or gently used clothing items.

The Salvation Army will be on-site collecting the clothing and cash donations. There will also be a truck parked outside the entrance of Western Financial Place to accept donations, as well as a table inside for monetary donations.

The ICE will have an additional clothing drive event on Jan. 25 from 6-8 p.m. where players and Northstar GM employees will go door-to-door collecting donations for the Salvation Army.

All of the donations will go towards organizations in the Cranbrook area.

Puck drop will be at 7 p.m.

The festivities won’t stop there — on Dec. 31 the ICE will host their New Year’s Eve Celebration Game against the Victoria Royals.

The Royals currently sit third in the B.C. Division with a 16-13-1 record. They, however, are last in the WHL when on the man advantage at 14 per cent.

During the game, Pacific Coastal Airlines will be giving away a round-trip airfare for two to Vancouver. Included in that is a one night’s stay at the Pacific Gateway Hotel.

Fans can enter by filling out a ballot at the ICE tent during the game. The winner will be announced at the game.

During the festivities, the ICE house band will make a return, the Mile High Club. They will be playing music prior to the game and in the first and second intermissions.

Note that the puck drop for New Year’s Eve is a little earlier at 4 p.m.



