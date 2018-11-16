Kootenay ICE shutout by Calgary Hitmen

The Kootenay ICE kicked off their weekend schedule with a game against the Calgary Hitmen at Western Financial Place.

Peyton Krebs would get to face his brother defenceman, Dakota Krebs. To ICE fans sorrow it was Dakota who would end up on the winning side.

The ICE were shutout against the Hitmen 5-0 on Saturday night while wearing the red Cranbrook Colts jerseys.

“Very disappointing,” said head coach James Patrick about the game.

Ryder Korczak would get the opening goal more than six minutes in to give the Hitmen the lead.

The Hitmen weren’t done, Cole Muir took a hooking penalty and just as they killed it off Mark Kastelic got one past Duncan McGovern.

Cam Hausingner would try to get the crowd and the team into the game when he dropped the gloves against Kaden Elder with a minute left in the first

“Anytime someone is willing to do that for the team and go after someone like that, it gives you a boost. It gets your whole bench energized and gets you going for a little bit,” said forward Brad Ginnell.

With a scoreless second period and back and forth play the Hitmen went into the third with a 2-0 lead.

“I thought we had chances – we missed the net. We had chances to take advantage on the power play and we weren’t able to … I thought the second period if we could have got out 2-1 hopefully, it would have given us a little more life,” said Patrick.

The Hitmen came out with urgency and Jake Kryski scored to make it 3-0 16 seconds into the third.

“It was a tough one. It’s a killer goal … that one changes the game,” said Patrick.

The ICE would continue to be frozen out on the scoreboard and Dakota added to the Hitmen lead to make it 4-0. Korczak would close out what he started with a rebound goal to make it 5-0.

The shot count would end up being 19-42 for the Hitmen at the end.

“Nineteen shots isn’t going to cut it in this league. We need to get more pucks on net and hopefully, we can do that tomorrow,” said forward Brett Davis.

While the game wasn’t what they wanted, Michael Milne made his WHL regular season debut and was one of the best ICE players.

“I thought he was really good. He had a great game, great legs and probably had about three scoring chances. I thought he brought a lot of life to his line. For a 16-year-old coming in playing the way he did I thought he was outstanding. He was definitely the bright spot tonight,” said Patrick

This was the third meeting of six games against the Hitmen, and the ICE will see them again in Calgary on Jan. 27.

The ICE are on the road tomorrow against the Red Deer Rebels. They will be back at Western Financial Place on Nov. 18 to take on the Moose Jaw Warriors, puck drop is 4 p.m.

Previous story
Road-weary Canucks thumped 6-2 by Wild
Next story
Blades freeze ICE out of victory

Just Posted

Kootenay ICE shutout by Calgary Hitmen

The Kootenay ICE kicked off their weekend schedule with a game against… Continue reading

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits Cranbrook

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the Federal New Democratic Party, stopped in… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

For the Week of November 11-17: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Stewart Taylor left a musical legacy behind

The Cranbrook musical community is mourning the passage of one of its central personalities

Montreal-based author pens crime novel starring Cranbrook protagonist

Montreal-based, Kimberley-born writer Del Chatterson has published his first fiction novel, and… Continue reading

Winter weather hits parts of Canada

As some parts of the country brace for cold, parts of B.C. remain warmer than 10 C

World O’ Words: Real bearcat! Real donnybrook! Heyrube!

Congratulations to the College of the Rockies Avalanche, Women’s and Men’s squads,… Continue reading

Payment for Sin? Or A New Vision?

Yme Woensdregt In the last couple of weeks, I’ve been writing about… Continue reading

Canada’s health system commendable overall but barriers to care remain: UN

The United Nations says Canada’s health care system is “commendable” overall but vulnerable groups still face barriers to quality care.

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

Kelly Ellard’s boyfriend has statutory release revoked

Darwin Duane Dorozan had several parole infractions that found him ‘unmanageable’

Doctor’s note shouldn’t be required to prove you’re sick: poll

70% of Canadians oppose allowing employers to make you get a sick note

German-born B.C. man warns against a ‘yes’ vote on proportional representation

Agassiz realtor Freddy Marks says PR in his home country shows party elites can never be voted out

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read