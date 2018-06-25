Kootenay Ice send Bobby Russell to Spokane for conditional pick

The Kootenay Ice announced on Monday afternoon via a press release that they have traded 2000-born defenceman Bobby Russell to the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2019.

Russell was originally acquired by the Ice in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, in the sixth round at 123 overall. He made his debut in 2016-17, playing five games, before becoming a regular last year with 7 points in 41 games.

TRADE ALERT 🚨: ICE trade D Bobby Russell to @spokanechiefs for conditional fifth round draft pick. READ >> https://t.co/LIWbYdzUfj#OurICE pic.twitter.com/Nv7LedqW90 — Kootenay ICE (@WHLKootenayICE) June 25, 2018

“We would like to thank Bobby for his efforts both on the ice and in the community during his time with the Ice,” said Kootenay president and general manager Matt Cockell in the release. “We wish him all the best in Spokane.”

The move is the first trade that the Ice have made this off-season and the Chiefs are hopeful that their new player can make an impact next season.

“Adding Russell to our team provides our defense with some added depth,” said Chiefs general manager Scott Carter. “We liked what we saw from him with Kootenay last season and are excited to bring him into the fold.”

Prior to joining the Ice, the Langley native played for the Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep team and the Valley West Hawks of the BCMML.

The WHL will reveal their full 2018-19 schedule on Tuesday. As nearby geographical rivals, the Ice typically play Spokane five times a year, however, this upcoming year the season is being shortened from 72 games to 68.