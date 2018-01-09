Kootenay Ice send Bailey Brkin to Spokane for eight-round pick

Goaltender sent to Chiefs following acquisition of veteran Matt Berlin from Seattle Thunderbirds

Following the acquisition of goaltender Matt Berlin from the Seattle Thunderbirds on Tuesday morning, the Kootenay Ice moved Bailey Brkin to the Spokane Chiefs later that day.

A 1999-born player, Brkin was added to the Kootenay roster just before the season started in a deal that sent forward Max Patterson and a fifth-round draft pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft to the Swift Current Broncos.

In 23 games with the Ice this season, Brkin posted a 4.51 goals against average, a .874 save percentage and a record of 7-12-2-0.

In exchange for Brkin, Spokane gave Kootenay an eighth-round pick in 2019. Over the summer, the Ice were give a seventh-round pick in 2018 from the Chiefs for goalie Declan Hobbs.

According to Spokane, Brkin will not immediately join the Chiefs and is expected to report to the Junior ‘A’ Brooks Bandits of the AJHL.

The Ice now, once again, have two goaltenders: 1998-born Berlin and 2000-born Duncan McGovern. The WHL trade deadline is on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Previous story
Kootenay Ice trade fifth-round pick to Seattle for goalie Matt Berlin

