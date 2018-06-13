Kootenay Ice release 2018 preseason schedule

Cranbrook WHL team to play in Invermere against the Calgary Hitmen on September 14

The Kootenay Ice, in collaboration with the Western Hockey League, announced their seven-game 2018 preseason schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

The lineup of preparation games for the 2017-18 season is highlighted by a matchup against their division rivals, the Calgary Hitmen, at the Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena in nearby Invermere on September 14 at 7:00 p.m.

“We are excited to host the Kootenay Ice in the heart of the Kootenays and on the shores of Lake Windermere,” said the mayor of Invermere, Gerry Taft, in a team press release. “Our community is full of hockey fans, many who passionately cheer for our local teams, including the Kootenay Ice. It’s exciting to have our community showcased and be part of the pre-season WHL schedule.”

The Ice formed a partnership with the Invermere-based Columbia Valley Rockies of the Kootenay International Hockey League during the summer of 2017, ensuring fans of both teams had the opportunity to watch great hockey at a discounted price. In January, the Ice held a hockey festival on Lake Windermere in partnership with the Rockies.

“It is a terrific opportunity for the youth of the Columbia Valley to witness and aspire to play for the WHL,” said Brett Holt, President of the Columbia Valley Rockies. “It will be a wonderful opportunity for our Junior ‘B’ team and minor hockey to be part of this experience and I know they will be looking forward to watching their favourite players.”

Prior to the game in Invermere, the Ice will play a pair of games at the Enmax Centrium in Red Deer against the Hitmen and the Edmonton Oil Kings on August 31 and September 1. The team will then participate in the annual Tri-City Americans pre-season tournament in Kennewick, Washington, playing games against the hosts, the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Portland Winterhawks from September 6 to 8.

The Ice wrap up their preseason play on September 15 in Calgary at the Saddledome for a third meeting with the Hitmen.

2018 Kootenay Ice Preseason Schedule

DATE

OPPONENT

TIME

ARENA

CITY

Aug. 31

vs Calgary

3:00 p.m.

Enmax Centrium

Red Deer, AB

Sept. 1

vs Edmonton

3:00 p.m.

Enmax Centrium

Red Deer, AB

Sept. 6

vs Tri-City

7:05 p.m.

Toyota Center

Kennewick,WA

Sept. 7

vs Seattle

3:00 p.m.

Toyota Center

Kennewick,WA

Sept. 8

vs Portland

3:00 p.m.

Toyota Center

Kennewick,WA

Sept. 14

vs Calgary

7:00 p.m.

Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena

Invermere, BC

Sept. 15

vs Calgary

7:00 p.m.

Saddledome

Calgary, AB
Previous story
‘Business as usual’ as BC Lions’ Wally Buono enters final CFL season

Just Posted

WATCH: Cranbrook teacher wins high award

Jo-Anna LeGrandeur becomes fourth teacher from Mount Baker Secondary School to win Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence.

Trial begins for man accused of sex assault

The alleged incident occured at a Cranbrook trailer home in October 2016.

Cranbrook Farmer’s Market returns to the great outdoors

The Cranbrook Farmer’s Market will once again be under blue skies as… Continue reading

Endangered tadpoles travel via plane, car and kayak to their new home

Northern leopard tadpoles raised in the Vancouver Aquarium were released in the Kootenays last week

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Tourism minister says B.C. made right decision to drop out of bid

The week in review: June 8

A video recap of this week’s top stories

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

B.C. priest is not registered to practise psychology: regulator

Court documents show Larre was suspended by the College of Psychologists of British Columbia in 2006

Norwegian man finds biological family in B.C.

Family reunion for adopted man almost 50 years in the making.

Think your dad jokes are better than John Horgan’s?

NDP launches dad jokes ‘consultation’ for Father’s Day

‘Business as usual’ as BC Lions’ Wally Buono enters final CFL season

Longtime coach not looking back as team preps for first game of year

Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

Suncor’s 142,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down

Scorned by fire: Kitchen managers talk mental health in the industry

From cooks throwing knives to a breakdown that nearly killed a chef, kitchens struggle to deal with stress

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Most Read