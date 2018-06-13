Kootenay Ice release 2018 preseason schedule

The Kootenay Ice, in collaboration with the Western Hockey League, announced their seven-game 2018 preseason schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

The lineup of preparation games for the 2017-18 season is highlighted by a matchup against their division rivals, the Calgary Hitmen, at the Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena in nearby Invermere on September 14 at 7:00 p.m.

“We are excited to host the Kootenay Ice in the heart of the Kootenays and on the shores of Lake Windermere,” said the mayor of Invermere, Gerry Taft, in a team press release. “Our community is full of hockey fans, many who passionately cheer for our local teams, including the Kootenay Ice. It’s exciting to have our community showcased and be part of the pre-season WHL schedule.”

Here it is.. our 2018 pre-season schedule, which includes a game against the @WHLHitmen at Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena in Invermere! READ >> https://t.co/oH8DBsR2cN#OurICE pic.twitter.com/LeVuHhb8oH — Kootenay ICE (@WHLKootenayICE) June 13, 2018

The Ice formed a partnership with the Invermere-based Columbia Valley Rockies of the Kootenay International Hockey League during the summer of 2017, ensuring fans of both teams had the opportunity to watch great hockey at a discounted price. In January, the Ice held a hockey festival on Lake Windermere in partnership with the Rockies.

“It is a terrific opportunity for the youth of the Columbia Valley to witness and aspire to play for the WHL,” said Brett Holt, President of the Columbia Valley Rockies. “It will be a wonderful opportunity for our Junior ‘B’ team and minor hockey to be part of this experience and I know they will be looking forward to watching their favourite players.”

Prior to the game in Invermere, the Ice will play a pair of games at the Enmax Centrium in Red Deer against the Hitmen and the Edmonton Oil Kings on August 31 and September 1. The team will then participate in the annual Tri-City Americans pre-season tournament in Kennewick, Washington, playing games against the hosts, the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Portland Winterhawks from September 6 to 8.

The Ice wrap up their preseason play on September 15 in Calgary at the Saddledome for a third meeting with the Hitmen.

2018 Kootenay Ice Preseason Schedule