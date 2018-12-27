Owen Pederson will stay with the ICE for the remainder of the season. Photo by Trevor Crawley.

Kootenay ICE recall Owen Pederson for remainder of the season

The 16-year-old will stay on the roster for the rest of the 2018-19 season.

The Kootenay ICE have recalled Owen Pederson for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

The 16-year-old Stony Plain, Alta. native has played in eight games with the ICE and recorded two goals.

Pederson has played in 18 games this season for OHA Edmonton Prep of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League and has 11 goals, 19 assists for 30 points.

“Owen’s continued development the first half of the season has shown us that he is ready for the opportunity,” said Matt Cockell, president and general manager, in a release on Thursday.

“We would like to thank OHA Edmonton and coach Randall Weber for the support they have provided Owen in his development as a student-athlete.”

The 6’3 forward was selected in the fifth-round, 89th overall in the 2017 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

The ICE are back at Western Financial Place Dec. 29 against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

