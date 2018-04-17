Kootenay Ice raising funds in support of Evan Thomas and Logan Schatz

Donation box coming to Western Financial Place to support players killed in Humboldt accident

The Kootenay Ice announced on Tuesday that they will be launching fundraising efforts in support of Evan Thomas and Logan Schatz later this week.

Beginning on Thursday, April 19, the Ice will have a donation box set up at the Gear Store at Western Financial Place and will accept any cheques or forms of payment in support of Thomas and Schatz. The two players were former members of the Ice organization who tragically lost their lives in the recent devastating accident involving the Humboldt Broncos of the SJHL.

Funds will be raised until Friday, May 4 and delivered to both families at the conclusion of the campaign. In addition, the Ice will have numerous silent auction items available with all proceeds going directly to the families of Thomas and Schatz.

Items available for auction include a signed Ice team jersey, a Gear Store gift card, tickets to watch a game from the owner’s suite, a golf package from St. Eugene Resort and more.

The Ice have also prepared a banner of support for the entire Humboldt Broncos organization and encourage fans to visit the Gear Store to write a message of support from our community that will be delivered directly to the Humboldt Broncos. The final day the banner will be available for signing will be at the Drive to 25 Family BBQ on Saturday, May 12 at Bridge Interiors in Cranbrook.

Previous story
COTR Avalanche sign outside hitter Claire Sheppard

Just Posted

Another union signals strike action against CP Rail

IBEW and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference seeking new collective agreements.

Ground broken on $4 million train car preservation project

Cranbrook History Centre’s heritage train cars will no longer be at the mercy of mother nature

Chamber Business Excellence Awards Hands Out the Hardware

The 27th annual Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards culminated with… Continue reading

Wildsight calls for full protection for Mountain Caribou habitat

Over the past year, the South Selkirks herd has lost nine animals, leaving only three females in the mountains south of Nelson

Passenger dies of injuries from King Street crash

Cranbrook RCMP Continue to Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Incident

Ground broken on $4 million train car preservation project

Cranbrook History Centre’s heritage train cars will no longer be at the mercy of mother nature

Skookumchuk ranchers named Agriculturalists of the Year.

Local ranchers Karen and Doug Barraclough have been named the 2018 Agriculturalists… Continue reading

David Eby calls Alberta’s ‘bluff’ on pipeline restrictions

Saskatchewan also plans restrictions on B.C. fuel shipments

B.C. woman who set kids on fire granted day parole

Donna Hysop is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder

B.C. naturopath treats boy with rabid dog saliva

Dr. Anke Zimmermann writes in a post on her website that the treatment was successful

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Sex robots could help your marriage: UBC prof

Economics professor writes about demands of the modern marriage in new book

Fail to pay child support in B.C? Lose your driver’s licence

New government bill would allow ICBC to cancel your licence if you don’t make payments

Lululemon names new chief financial officer, search continues for new CEO

Vancouver-based clothing company has appointed Patrick Guido to the position

Most Read