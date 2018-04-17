Kootenay Ice raising funds in support of Evan Thomas and Logan Schatz

The Kootenay Ice announced on Tuesday that they will be launching fundraising efforts in support of Evan Thomas and Logan Schatz later this week.

Beginning on Thursday, April 19, the Ice will have a donation box set up at the Gear Store at Western Financial Place and will accept any cheques or forms of payment in support of Thomas and Schatz. The two players were former members of the Ice organization who tragically lost their lives in the recent devastating accident involving the Humboldt Broncos of the SJHL.

Evan Thomas – #HumboldtBroncos Centreman… Magical light, humble, competitive, fiercely intelligent, full of character, hard worker, generous hearted, fantastic athlete, a great sense of humor, a team guy through and through. Together, we are #Humboldtstrong. pic.twitter.com/8V6k8O2Rch — Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) April 16, 2018

Funds will be raised until Friday, May 4 and delivered to both families at the conclusion of the campaign. In addition, the Ice will have numerous silent auction items available with all proceeds going directly to the families of Thomas and Schatz.

Items available for auction include a signed Ice team jersey, a Gear Store gift card, tickets to watch a game from the owner’s suite, a golf package from St. Eugene Resort and more.

The Ice have also prepared a banner of support for the entire Humboldt Broncos organization and encourage fans to visit the Gear Store to write a message of support from our community that will be delivered directly to the Humboldt Broncos. The final day the banner will be available for signing will be at the Drive to 25 Family BBQ on Saturday, May 12 at Bridge Interiors in Cranbrook.