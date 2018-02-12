Kootenay Ice look to bounce back in matinee match against Hurricanes

Following 6-0 defeat in Moose Jaw, team hoping for better result against division rival at home

The last game of their Saskatchewan road trip was forgettable, but the Kootenay Ice will be looking to put on a show for their home crowd on Family Day.

Playing at a special 2 p.m. start time today, the Ice (24-29-3-0) are hosting the Lethbridge Hurricanes (25-23-6-0) to kick off a three-game homestand.

Kootenay’s recent road swing did not go as well as they had planned, posting a 1-3 record and ending with a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of the Moose Jaw Warriors (42-9-1-2).

The top team in the WHL standings, the Warriors limited the Ice to just 15 shots on Saturday night and scored in bunches, with leading-scorer Brayden Burke cracking 100 points in the process.

The Ice did, however, beat the Memorial Cup host Regina Pats 4-2 on Friday night, and are still locked into third place in the Central Division. The Hurricanes are five points ahead of them and in second place in the division.

So far this season, the Ice have a 1-3 record against the ‘Canes, but won their most recent contest 7-3 at home.

Both teams are entering the game on minor losing streaks, with Kootenay on a one-game skid, and Lethbridge having lost their last two.

The Ice are led in points by 21-year-old forward Colton Kroeker, who has 51 points in 53 games, and the Hurricanes are led by 18-year-old forward Jordy Bellerive, who has 73 points in 53 games.

Following this afternoon’s action, the Ice are back at home on Wednesday for a tilt against the Saskatoon Blades, and Friday for a game against the Tri-City Americans.