Kootenay Ice look to bounce back in matinee match against Hurricanes

Following 6-0 defeat in Moose Jaw, team hoping for better result against division rival at home

The last game of their Saskatchewan road trip was forgettable, but the Kootenay Ice will be looking to put on a show for their home crowd on Family Day.

Playing at a special 2 p.m. start time today, the Ice (24-29-3-0) are hosting the Lethbridge Hurricanes (25-23-6-0) to kick off a three-game homestand.

Kootenay’s recent road swing did not go as well as they had planned, posting a 1-3 record and ending with a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of the Moose Jaw Warriors (42-9-1-2).

The top team in the WHL standings, the Warriors limited the Ice to just 15 shots on Saturday night and scored in bunches, with leading-scorer Brayden Burke cracking 100 points in the process.

The Ice did, however, beat the Memorial Cup host Regina Pats 4-2 on Friday night, and are still locked into third place in the Central Division. The Hurricanes are five points ahead of them and in second place in the division.

So far this season, the Ice have a 1-3 record against the ‘Canes, but won their most recent contest 7-3 at home.

Both teams are entering the game on minor losing streaks, with Kootenay on a one-game skid, and Lethbridge having lost their last two.

The Ice are led in points by 21-year-old forward Colton Kroeker, who has 51 points in 53 games, and the Hurricanes are led by 18-year-old forward Jordy Bellerive, who has 73 points in 53 games.

Following this afternoon’s action, the Ice are back at home on Wednesday for a tilt against the Saskatoon Blades, and Friday for a game against the Tri-City Americans.

Previous story
Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Just Posted

Cranbrook in mourning

Public memorial date set for local couple who died in tragic car accident.

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Medical marijuana company buys production facility in Cranbrook

Dycar is planning a hiring fair in Cranbrook for April.

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan MacKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

Avalanche warning issued across Southern Interior

Danger rating is high across mountainous ranges in the Kootenays, Cariboo.

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the week’s top stories

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the week’s top stories

Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums

3 British tourists killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Four people were taken to a Las Vegas hospital

Canadian dogs, judges and handlers head to Westminster dog show seeking glory

Best in show to be announced Thursday

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

Boucher, Markstrom help Canucks beat Stars 6-0

Vancouver will take on Florida Wednesday

UPDATE: One killed in Hwy. 5 crash on Family Day weekend

Hwy. 5 was closed northbound between Merritt and Hope for more than nine hours

Most Read