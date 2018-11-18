Kootenay ICE crack under weight of Moose Jaw Warriors

The Kootenay ICE welcomed the Moose Jaw Warriors to Western Financial Place for their third game in three nights.

It would be the first time since Kaeden and Keenan Taphorn was traded that they would be back Cranbrook.

The ICE would come out on the losing side, going down 9-1 to the Warriors.

“I think we are what we are as a team, but we are better than how we played tonight,” said head coach James Patrick.

Forward Ryan Peckford got the early goal to give the Warriors the early lead. They weren’t done as Yegor Buyalski add one to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead six minutes into the game.

Tate Popple would deflect the puck past Duncan McGovern to make it 3-0, but they weren’t done.

Zachary Patrick would take a penalty in the first, and the Warriors would capitalize, with Peckford getting his second goal of the night to make it 4-0.

“Our puck movement turned into turnovers, we gave them opportunities. With what we are right now we just need to play as simple a game as possible,” said Patrick.

Owen Pederson had his first WHL goal Saturday, Nov. 17 against the Red Deer Rebels, and he continued with that momentum to get his second goal against the Warriors and get the ICE on the scoreboard in the second.

However, the Warriors were right back at the ICE as Peckford got his third goal of the game to make it 5-1.

Peckford was having more than a great game against the ICE and added a powerplay goal to make it 6-1 in the second. Coming into the game Peckford only had four goals on the season, which he doubled against the ICE.

Davis Murray would take a hooking penalty and the red-hot powerplay for the Warriors continued with a goal from Tyler Smithies to make it 7-1. Smithies would get another goal at the end of the second period to have the ICE trailing 8-1 going into the third.

To start the third goaltender Jesse Makaj came out in relief for McGovern.

Halfway through the third, the Warriors would keep getting them on the net and add a goal by Brayden Tracey to make it 9-1.

“We need to go back to the basics and figure what is going wrong with us and fix it,” said defenceman Dallas Hines.

The ICE will look to rebound at their next game on Nov. 23 against the Red Deer Rebels at Western Financial Place.

“It’s going to be a couple work days to start the week, and then get into the systems and hopefully be ready to play come next weekend,” said Hines.

With the ICE losing all three games this weekend, 5-0 to the Calgary Hitmen, 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Deer Rebels and tonight it’s important to keep spirits up in the dressing room.

“You just need to know you’re playing for the guy beside you – the guy at both your sides. At the end of the day, we are all brothers we all love each other and it’s going to be an up and down season. It’s a long season, 68 games they aren’t all going to be perfect with wins but you have to come in ready to work and ready to battle for the guy beside you,” said forward Davis Murray.

Peyton Krebs did not play in Saturday or Sunday’s loss and was injured in Friday’s game against the Hitmen.

“We will see how he is this week. It’s a day-to-day injury, he certainly wasn’t ready this weekend, so we will see where he is on Tuesday,” said Patrick.