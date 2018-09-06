Kootenay Ice-Agers get full support of Kootenay Ice ahead of BC 55+ Games

It was announced in March of this year that at the BC 55+ Games, which take place in Cranbrook and Kimberley from September 11 to 15, women’s hockey will be included as an event for the first time ever. Now, the Kootenay Ice has announced that the Kootenay Ice-Agers, the women’s hockey team set to compete at the Games, will have their support.

The Ice-Agers and the Ice designed a logo together that will be worn during the upcoming games. In addition to the jersey design, John Klemm, associate coach for the Ice, ran the Ice-Agers through a practise on Tuesday, September 4 at Western Financial Place.

Following the BC 55+ Games, the Ice plan to recognize the Ice-Agers at an Ice home game.

READ MORE: Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 BC 55+ Games

“When we approached the Ice, they were enthusiastic about getting involved and supporting our team,” said Melanie McFarlane of the Kootenay Ice-Agers and co-director of sport for the Games’ board. “We are proud to be associated with the Ice and look forward to competing in the tournament.”

“Women’s hockey is the fastest growing sport in Canada,” said Matt Cockell, Kootenay Ice president and general manager. “The passion for the game from Melanie and her team is inspiring and we wish them the best of luck at the upcoming BC 55+ Games.”

McFarlane, who will be a goalie for the Ice-Agers, has been promoting women’s hockey for many years. When she lived in Ontario, she worked fro the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association for nearly 17 years and took part in provincial and world championships as well as taking the administration side of things as well.

“It’s kind of neat that Cranbrook led the way in this, it’s been really fun to be a part of making it happen,” she said in a previous interview with the Townsman, discussing how Cranbrook paved the way for women’s hockey to be added to the Games for the first time.

“Instead of the parents watching their kids play hockey, it’ll be the kids watching the parents play hockey and their moms play hockey. It will be a reverse role,” she added. “Or grandkids, because in my case it will be my grandkids watching me play hockey. It’ll be fun.”

The BC 55+ Games will take place from September 11 to 15 in Cranbrook and Kimberley. The Kootenay Ice-Agers begin their round robin on Wednesday September 12.

Kootenay Ice-Agers get full support of Kootenay Ice ahead of BC 55+ Games

It was announced in March of this year that at the BC… Continue reading

