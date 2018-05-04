Karter Prosofsky, Skyler Bruce and Nathan Airey are three of the 2003-born prospects that the Kootenay Ice added at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

Kootenay Ice add nine prospects at 2018 WHL Bantam Draft

Four forwards, four defencemen and a goalie drafted into organization in important day for future

They had a ‘best player available’ mentality going in and ended up getting the very top player on their list.

According to Jake Heisinger, the Manager of Scouting and Hockey Operations for the Kootenay Ice, Carson Lambos was the team’s highest-ranked prospect for the 2018 Bantam Draft and they felt very fortunate to select him second overall.

“[Lambos] was our number one guy throughout the entire season,” said Heisinger, who announced the pick at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer, Alberta on Thursday morning. “He really does it all — skates, plays hard [and] he’s not afraid to jump in offensively. He’s a really good teammate and wants to be a difference maker.”

A 6’0” defenceman listed at 197 pounds, the 15-year-old defenceman from Winnipeg, Manitoba played last season at Rink Academy, putting up 15 goals and 25 assists in 40 games. He was also named the CSSHL Bantam Prep ‘Top Defenceman of the Year.’

While Lambos was the jewel of the draft, however, there were plenty of other gems. The Ice selected eight other players at the draft, including three other defenceman, four forwards and a goalie.

With two picks in the second round, the Ice took defenceman Karter Prosofsky from Pacific Coast Hockey Academy at 26th overall and then forward Skyler Bruce, a teammate of Lambos’ at Rink Academy, at 29th overall.

“[Prosofsky] is a really good skater[and] can really shoot the puck, he plays hard and [always] wants to be involved in the [play],” Heisinger said. “Skylar Bruce is a really skilled forward, really, really smart and can keep the game at a high pace and can make plays at full speed.”

After the second round, the Ice traded their third round pick to the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for 1999-born forward Davis Murray, who had five points in 45 games last season. Already having traded away their fourth round pick earlier in the year, the team’s next selection was in the fifth round.

At 110th overall, the Ice selected goaltender Nathan Airey from the Airdrie Xtreme Bantam AAA hockey club. From there, the team had picks in each subsequent round, but passed after the tenth round. They added forward Ethan Sundar, defenceman Hughie Hooker, forward Evan Waldie, forward Kevin Anderson and defenceman Colby Ball.

Sticking to their system throughout the entire day, Heisinger was pleased with the outcome of the draft as a whole.

“We were happy the way it worked out, we followed our plan all along,” he said. “We’re going to unwind a little bit here over the weekend and then get [these prospects] set up on our training program so they have big summers and are ready to come to training camp in September.”

Kootenay Ice 2018 Bantam Draft Selections

1: 1st round, 2nd overall: Carson Lambos

Birthdate: January 14, 2003

Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Position: Defenceman

Height: 6’0”

2017-18 Team: Rink Hockey Academy Bantam Prep

2017-18 Stats: 15 goals, 25 assists, 40 points, 52 penalty minutes in 30 games

2: 2nd round, 26th overall: Karter Prosofsky

Birthdate: September 20, 2003

Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Position: Defenceman

Height: 5’9”

2017-18 Team: Pacific Coast Hockey Academy Bantam Prep

2017-18 Stats: 8 goals, 10 assists, 18 points, 65 penalty minutes in 24 games

3: 2nd round, 29th overall: Skyler Bruce

Birthdate: January 23, 2003

Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Position: Forward

Height: 5’8”

2017-18 Team: Rink Hockey Academy Bantam Prep

2017-18 Stats: 21 goals, 19 assists, 40 points, 18 penalty minutes in 30 games

4: 5th round, 110th overall: Nathan Airey

Birthdate: April 24, 2003

Hometown: Cochrane, Alberta

Position: Goalie

Height: 5’11”

2017-18 Team: Airdrie Xtreme Bantam AAA

2017-18 Stats: 1.86 goals against average, 0.928 save percentage in 16 games

5: 6th round, 127th overall: Ethan Sundar

Birthdate: July 25, 2003

Hometown: St. Albert, Alberta

Position: Forward

Height: 5’7”

2017-18 Team: St. Albert Sabres Bantam AAA

2017-18 Stats: 28 goals, 36 assists, 64 points, 30 penalty minutes in 36 games

6: 7th round, 149th overall: Hughie Hooker

Birthdate: October 11, 2003

Hometown: Brandon, Manitoba

Position: Defenceman

Height: 5’5”

2017-18 Team: Winnipeg Monarchs Bantam AAA

2017-18 Stats: 15 goals, 20 assists, 35 points, 26 penalty minutes in 31 games

7: 8th round, 158th overall: Evan Waldie

Birthdate: March 30, 2003

Hometown: Androssan, Alberta

Position: Forward

Height: 5’11”

2017-18 Team: OHA Edmonton Bantam Prep

2017-18 Stats: 20 goals, 20 assists, 40 points, 10 penalty minutes in 29 games

8: 9th round, 180th overall: Kevin Anderson

Birthdate: September 15, 2003

Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan

Position: Forward

Height: 5’7”

2017-18 Team: Notre Dame Hounds Bantam AAA

2017-18 Stats: 6 goals, 16 assists, 22 points, 10 penalty minutes in 29 games

9: 10th round, 202nd overall: Colby Ball

Birthdate: July 19, 2003

Hometown: Sherwood Park, Alberta

Position: Defenceman

Height: 5’10”

2017-18 Team: Sherwood Park Flyers Bantam AAA

2017-18 Stats: 7 goals, 12 assists, 19 points, 34 penalty minutes in 35 games

Previous story
Whitecaps hope teen Alphonso Davies brings relief in Minnesota

Just Posted

Membership drive for new equestrian club

A new club has formed in Cranbrook that will provide horse enthusiasts… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week of April 29 - May 5: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

At Mount Baker, Spring is the Season of Seuss

Wild Drama presents “Seussical,” the musical based on the works of the good doctor

Elk numbers down 50 per cent over last decade

No hard data or silver bullet solution to reverse the trend, says wildlife group.

Kootenay Ice select defenceman Carson Lambos second overall at WHL Draft

Winnipeg-born defenceman joins group of top prospects with Cranbrook club

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

Hawaii lava evacuees wake to uncertain future

63 evacuees and more than a dozen dogs and a dozen more cat are displaced

Whitecaps hope teen Alphonso Davies brings relief in Minnesota

At five-foot-11 and 160 pounds, Davies has grown physically from when he first joined the team

The coming affordable housing crisis

The dearth of affordable housing will have a worse long-term effect than high gas prices.

Booknotes: The mysteries of reading may be solved

While our brains have evolved for language, they have not for reading

That’ll be $55,555 please

Those of us who carry debt — and really who doesn’t —… Continue reading

WWJD – What Would Jesus Do?

Rev. Yme Woensdregt I’m sure we’ve heard this slogan before: What Would… Continue reading

Arctic ice melt, increased shipping endangers whales: study

Predictions difficult due to increased ice floe melt, data provided by different models, expert says

Minister opens federal pay centre, says troubled Phoenix system improving

Phoenix has caused so many snafus across the country with a backlog of 625,000 transactions

Most Read