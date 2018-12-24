Kootenay ICE acquire rights to Carter Loney

The ICE acquired the rights from the Victoria Royals in return for draft picks.

Carter Loney has been acquired by the Kootenay ICE from the Victoria Royals. Photo by Jon Howe.

The Kootenay ICE have acquired the rights to forward Carter Loney and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick from the Victoria Royals.

In return, the Royals received a 2019 sixth-round draft pick and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2022.

Loney, a Winnipeg native, was selected in the 10th round of the 2017 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft by the Royals.

Playing in 20 games with Rink Hockey Academy Prep, Loney has 7 goals and 16 assists for 23 points.

As well, he has played in seven games with the Steinbach Pistons in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and has one goal and three assists for four points.

In October Loney committed to play at the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the 2021-22 season.



jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter