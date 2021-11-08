Kimberley’s Buchy wins provincial seniors curling championship

He may have moved to the senior curling rankgs, but that doesn’t make Kimberley’s Tom Buchy any less motivated to win. Buchy and his squad of Third Dave Toffolo, Second Kevin Maffioli and Lead Darren Will have recently returned from Abbotsford where they won the BC Senior Curling Championship.

Buchy went 8 and 0 for the week against a star-studded field that included Team Wes Craig, who won in 2010, 2014, 2015, and 2019, and Craig Lepine, who won in 2013, 2017, and 2018.

The Buchy name has been synonamous with curling in Kimberley for many years, in men’s and mixed curling. where he and his teams have won many provincial championships. His daughters also curl competitively, coached by Dad, and have done very well.

Congratulations to the Buchy rink, who will now represent BC in the 2021 Canadian Senior Curling Championships, to be held December 6-11, in Sault St Marie, Ontario.

Tom and team would especially like to thank their sponsors, Assante Wealth Management, Stephen Rota Management Inc., ABC Country Restaurant, Melody Ford, Chalet GM, Reimann Painting, Connect Hearing, M and M Food Market, Carstar Signal Collision, Tyee, Kootenay Insurance Services, Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty, Coors Light, Outlaw Adventures and the Kimberley Curling Club.

READ: Kimberley’s Tom Buchy wins Curl BC Coach of the Year Award

READ: Buchy rink heads to mixed provincials



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter