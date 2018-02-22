Kimberley Skating Club receives Barclay Team Trophy at Kootenay Championships

Bianca Marina (left) with Head Coach, Lorinda Nelson (right) will be competing in the BC Games this weekend in Kamloops (Submitted file).

The Kimberley Skating Club competed in the Kootenay Championships from February 9 to 11, 2018 in Creston.

The club received the Barclay Team Trophy, which is awarded to the top team in the Kootenays based on overall points.

Head Coach Lorinda Nelson said, “we were thrilled to receive [the award] and it is representative of how much our club has grown this year. We currently have 27 Starskaters competing with many more moving into Starskate during our spring skating season.”

Bianca Marina will be competing in the Pre-Novice Ladies event at the BC Winter Games in Kamloops this weekend, and accompanying her are Coach Nelson along with Assistant Coach and Supervisor, Lori Nelson.

Claire Sibbald from Rossland and Brenna Paulson from Fruitvale have also qualified for the Kootenay Zone Team and will be competing in Kamloops.

The club has skaters competing at the Super Series Final in Kelowna, March 1 to 3, 2018, and then move on to hosting their Ice Show at the Civic Centre, March 10 at 7p.m..

“Our season will culminate many of our skaters competing in the Chinook Open Competition in Lethbridge, Alberta from April 6 to 8, 2018 with over 1500 skaters participating,” said Nelson.

Skaters who participated in the Kootenay Championships are as follows: Geneve Miller, Emily Newel. Allison Cote, Sydney Rollheiser, Virushaa Bahra, Bianca Marina, Zoe Marina, Tabbatha Trombley, Sailor Ferrier, Charlise Du Preez, Kana Dolgopol, Pyper Standing, Natalia Deutsch, Adrian Moody, Hannah Doerksen, Julia Chalifour, Isabella Ferraro, Lauren Hehn, Eric Jiang, Kendra DeBruyne, Freja Jowitt Kittle, Kate Moody, and Makaia Ballard.