Bianca Marina (left) with Head Coach, Lorinda Nelson (right) will be competing in the BC Games this weekend in Kamloops (Submitted file).

Kimberley Skating Club receives Barclay Team Trophy at Kootenay Championships

The Kimberley Skating Club competed in the Kootenay Championships from February 9 to 11, 2018 in Creston.

The club received the Barclay Team Trophy, which is awarded to the top team in the Kootenays based on overall points.

Head Coach Lorinda Nelson said, “we were thrilled to receive [the award] and it is representative of how much our club has grown this year. We currently have 27 Starskaters competing with many more moving into Starskate during our spring skating season.”

Bianca Marina will be competing in the Pre-Novice Ladies event at the BC Winter Games in Kamloops this weekend, and accompanying her are Coach Nelson along with Assistant Coach and Supervisor, Lori Nelson.

Claire Sibbald from Rossland and Brenna Paulson from Fruitvale have also qualified for the Kootenay Zone Team and will be competing in Kamloops.

The club has skaters competing at the Super Series Final in Kelowna, March 1 to 3, 2018, and then move on to hosting their Ice Show at the Civic Centre, March 10 at 7p.m..

“Our season will culminate many of our skaters competing in the Chinook Open Competition in Lethbridge, Alberta from April 6 to 8, 2018 with over 1500 skaters participating,” said Nelson.

Skaters who participated in the Kootenay Championships are as follows: Geneve Miller, Emily Newel. Allison Cote, Sydney Rollheiser, Virushaa Bahra, Bianca Marina, Zoe Marina, Tabbatha Trombley, Sailor Ferrier, Charlise Du Preez, Kana Dolgopol, Pyper Standing, Natalia Deutsch, Adrian Moody, Hannah Doerksen, Julia Chalifour, Isabella Ferraro, Lauren Hehn, Eric Jiang, Kendra DeBruyne, Freja Jowitt Kittle, Kate Moody, and Makaia Ballard.

 

Previous story
BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Kimberley Skating Club receives Barclay Team Trohpy at Kootenay Championships

The Kimberley Skating Club competed in the Kootenay Championships from February 9… Continue reading

Coldest Night of the Year takes place Saturday

Fundraising walk draws support and awareness for the homless, hungry and hurting

UPDATED: City postponing water system component work

City says staff occupied with a number of large water main breaks in the last 24 hours.

Shypitka reacts to BC budget

Kootenay East MLA laments increased taxation, spending

Critical Condition: ‘People are dying from treatable medical conditions’

Problems with ambulance service policies are systemic and province-wide, advocacy group leader says.

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

Novelmania: TM Roberts grade 6 students unveil published novels

Novel unveiling ceremony at TM Roberts’ library on Monday, February 19

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Week of February 11 to 17

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Crowns asks for more time in Victoria double murder of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

B.C. MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years

Team Canada added two silvers and a bronze to their total

Most Read