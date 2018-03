The Kimberley Gymnastics Club competitive team recently competed at the Key City Meet and saw incredible results within their local club. Participating athletes were Ara Kostiuk, Summer Bova, Emery Hoko, Anna Mouseau, Nataya Robison and Lily Robison.

Summer and Ara both took overall gold in performance plus Nataya Robison received first in her category and qualified for provincials for her first time.

Congratulations to all the competitors.