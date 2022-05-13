Kimberley golfer Jared du Toit through first round of US Open qualifying

Kimberley golfer Jared du Toit has completed the first step in qualifying for the U.S. Open advancing through the local qualifier May 12, 2022 at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Arizona.

He posted a 3-under 69 to finish in a five-way tie for first place, and he’ll advance to final qualifying for a chance to compete in this year’s U.S. Open at The Country Club in Massachusetts. He will now play a sectional qualifier in a couple of weeks. If he makes it through that, it’s the U.S. Open.

There are local qualifiers all over the United State for the Open and du Toit feels he played very well in his. However, the competition will be stiffer for the sectional, which he hopes to play in Dallas, though it hasn’t been confirmed it that’s where he plays.

“Dallas is my preferred location schedule wise,” he said. “I wouldn’t have to miss any Canadian tour events and it’s relatively easy to get to.”

“Sectionals are pretty tough. I did one before in Dallas and there a lot of bona fide pros playing. There were about 100 players for 10 spots. I ended up missing the playoff by one shot.”

He also hopes to play in the qualifier for the RBC Canadian Open in a couple of weeks. Canadian golf fans will remember du Toit’s magical run in 2016, when he went into the final round in second place and eventually tied for ninth.

“Hopefully all will go well with both,” he said.

He feels his game is in a great place for the upcoming challenges.

“I’ve played countless Monday qualifiers” du Toit said. “I know what to do. It requires a different mindset than a regular four round tournament. But it’s golf. There are so many variables. Some times you don’t get through even if you play great.”

du Toit has been based in Arizona for about the past five years, after finishing school at ASU, finding it a fairly convenient location as he travels the world chasing the elusive qualification for the full PGA Tour.

“With golf my schedule is pretty flexible,” he told the Bulletin. “This summer I’m playing the Canadian Tour but being here in Arizona has been convenient.”

He has played the Latin American Tour as well as the McKenzie Tour in Canada, and has qualified for PGA events along the way.

Asked if he ever considers a different lifestyle, the answer is “not yet”.

“Right now I’m playing solid golf. I’m still getting better. I still like my chances of making the PGA Tour. I’m in a great spot and I’m able to do it financially. I really believe in myself.”

