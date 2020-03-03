A pass out from behind the net by the Kimberley Dynamiters’ Mitch Fargey was stopped by Thunder Cat goaltender Jaden LIttle in Monday night’s 3-1 loss to the Kimberley Dynamiters. Lorne Eckersley file

Kimberley Dynamiters take 2-1 series lead

The Kimberley Dynamiters took a 2-1 lead in their opening round playoff series against Creston Monday night, with a 3-1 victory.

After a scoreless first period, Kimberley opened the scoring with a goal by Lucas Chilton, assisted by Fargey and Jolie. Vin Jackson tied it up for Creston four minutes later.

With 2:33 remaining in the second, Jett Saharchuk netted the game winning goal. He finished off the scoring with a power play effort midway through the final 20 minutes.

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart is pleased overall with the way the team is playing.

“We wanted to be physical on Monday, to carry that on. I wouldn’t say it was a rough game — it was playoff rough. I thought we played a perfect road game. If it wasn’t for their goalie, I think the score would have been a lot higher.”

Creston goalie Jaden Little has been the star of all three games so far.

“He was fantastic last night,” Stuart said. “He really kept them in the game.”

Stuart says he thinks the team is playing really well.

“Since the second half of the game on Friday, where we had a little lull, they’re playing really good. We adjusted our game to play on the road.”

The Nitros are back in Creston tonight for game 4 and home on Thursday.

That’s a lot of hockey in a short time, but that’s the playoffs, Stuart says.

“The league gives us nine to ten days to complete a playoff series. the longer the series goes, the more games you play in a short time. Hopefully we can finish it off on Thursday.”

Game time on Thursday is 7 p.m.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria pair win mixed doubles curling championship in Hope
Next story
BC rink drops fourth straight at Brier

Just Posted

Mount Baker Wild off to Provincial Championships

The Mount Baker Wild Senior Boys Basketball team are off to Langley… Continue reading

Wildfire in the Rocky Mountain Trench: past, present and future

Presentation featuring a pair of experts will discuss regional fire history, mitigation strategies

Kimberley Dynamiters take 2-1 series lead

The Kimberley Dynamiters took a 2-1 lead in their opening round playoff… Continue reading

Kootenay-Columbia MP presses feds on roadblocks, firearms

Rob Morrison questions Public Safety Minister Bill Blair during parliamentary committee meeting

Local, regional air cadets participate in effective speaking competition

Local and regional air cadets from around the Kootenays participated in an… Continue reading

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

Provide paid leave after domestic or sexual violence, B.C. told

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Victoria police hand out nearly $17,000 in distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task’

Statistics Canada says political apathy main reason Canadians didn’t vote in 2019 federal election

More than one third of non-voters (35 per cent) say they are ‘not interested in politics’

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

Former Scouts leader facing a number of child porn charges in Surrey

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

UPDATE: Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 19 people

The disaster affected voting in Tennessee, one of 14 Super Tuesday states

BC rink drops fourth straight at Brier

Vernon’s Jim Cotter and company fall 6-3 to New Brunswick Tuesday morning

Class action lawsuit filed against largest seniors care provider in B.C.

Allegations range from negligent care to millions of dollars in shortfall of care not provided

Most Read