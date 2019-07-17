Kimberley Dynamiters schedule set for next season

The 2019/20 hockey season for the Dynamiters will start with a four-game homestand

The Kimberley Dynamiters 2019/20 schedule has been released, which features a lot of games you won’t want to miss.

The Dynamiters will start their regular season with a four-game homestead as they host the Beaver Valley Nitehawks to start the year on Sept. 13., with the Osoyoos Coyotes, Nelson Leafs and Columbia Valley Rockies

They won’t be on the road until Sept. 24, when they face-off against divisional rivals in the Fernie Ghostriders.

But, fans should really look forward to Dec. 20 when the Ghostriders are in town for the first time of the season. This will be the last game before the Christmas break, then the Dynamiters and Ghostriders will play a home-and-home series. First in Fernie on Dec. 27, then the battle will move to Kimberley on Dec. 28., you won’t want to miss these games.

The Dynamiters will also kick off their longest road trip of the season from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8 where they will face the Kamloops Storm, Revelstoke Grizzlies, Golden Rockets, Grand Forks Border Bruins and the Spokane Braves.

During the road trip, the Dynamiters and Revelstoke Grizzlies will get a rematch from the league championship on Oct. 26 in Revelstoke.

On Jan. 21 the Dynamiters will host the Ghostriders again, before going back to Fernie on Jan. 24 for another home-and-home.

The Dynamiters will close out their regular season as they started on a four-game homestand from Feb. 14-22 where they will finish the season hosting Grand Forks at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Feb 22.

The entire 2019/20 schedule can be found on the Dynamiters website.


Most Read