Kimberley Dynamiters are Eddie Mountain Division champs

Nitros sweep Fernie, win title for fifth time in five years

The Kimberley Dynamiters completed the sweep against Fernie on Monday night. Phil McLachlan file.

The Kimberley Dynamiters have won the Eddie Mountain Division Championship in a four game sweep over the Fernie Ghostriders.

The Dynamiters clinched the title — for the fifth year in a row — at Fernie Memorial Arena on Monday evening.

The series began in Kimberley last Thursday evening, with the Nitros winning 3-1. The second game was a tense affair, going to double overtime before Braiden Koran scored the game winner.

Then it was off to Fernie and the Dynamiters began to assert themselves with a dominating 5-1 win on Sunday, followed by the 3-0 victory on Monday.

The Dynamiters have begun the playoffs with two sweeps, the first against Golden and now Fernie. Dynamiter writer Josh Lockhart says he believes that’s the first time the team has begun the playoffs winning eight games in a row.

The Dynamiters can now rest for a week before the Kootenay Conference playoffs begin, most likely next Tuesday.

Their opponents have not been decided yet as the Beaver Valley vs Nelson series is not finished.

The Dynamiters will have home ice advantage for the next series.