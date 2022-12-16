Kimberley Cranbrook skaters attend West Kootenay Invitational in Nelson

STAR 9 Short Program_Katrina Pezeshki from Cranbrook - 1st place Evan Jiang, Kimberley - Pre-Novice 1st place Ava Haraga, Kimberley- STAR 3 FreeSkate-Silver. Jazmin Lehocky and Jessica Julia Chalifour, Kimberley- 3rd STAR 9 Artistic Kimberley Skating Club and Cranbrook Skating CLub skaters and coaches Left to Right Coach Jessica , Evan Jiang, Allison Cote, Katrina Pezeshik, and Coach Daniela H Piper Sillphant-Chalabi, Kimberley- 2nd place STAR 5 FreeSkate STAR 7 Artistic Piper Sillphant-Chalabi - 1st,Kate Moody- 3rd STAR 7 Short Program 2nd- Allison Cote, Cranbrook (Left to Right) Evan Jiang, Allison Cote, Katrina Pezeshki total win three first place and two second place.

The Kimberley Skating Club and Cranbrook Skating Club together have 10 skaters who competed in 19 various events from StarSkate Star 3 to Gold, and the Podium Pathway Pre-Novice category at the West Kootenay Invitational Competition which took place from Dec 9 to Dec 11, 2022, at the Nelson & District Community Complex in Nelson, BC.

“WKI was such a wonderful experience! Thanks to the Nelson Skating Club for hosting such a well-organized event,” said Head coach Jessica Grajczyk from Kimberley Skating Club.

Kimberley Skating Club Results:

Evan Jiang- 1st in Pre-Novice Men

Julia Chalifour- 3rd in STAR 9 Artistic, 4th in STAR 6 FreeSkate

Piper Sillphant-Chalabi- 1st in STAR 7 artistic, 2nd in STAR 5 FreeSkate

Jazmin Lehocky- 1st in STAR 4 FreeSkate

Mackenzie Derosier- 6th in STAR 5 FreeSkate, 8th in STAR 7 Artistic

Ava Haraga- Silver in STAR 3 FreeSkate

Kate Moody- 3rd in STAR 7 Artistic

Genevieve Edwards- 6th in STAR 9 Artistic

Cranbrook Skating Club Results:

Katrina Pezeshki- 1st in STAR 9 Short Program, 1st in Star 8 FreeSkate, 2nd in GOLD artistic, 2nd in GOLD Dance

Allison Cote- 2nd in STAR 7 Short Program, 4th in STAR 9 Artistic, 5th in STAR 6 FreeSkate

Congratulations to our Kimberley Skating Club and Cranbrook Skating Club skaters and coaches for an incredible weekend at the West Kootenay Invitational in Nelson.

Kimberley Skating Club runs four skating programs CanSkate, Rising Star, Power Skate, and Figure Skating with three dedicated coaches, head coach Jessica Grajczyk, coach Kelsey Paterson and Daniela Hewison. Our CanSkate program is extremely popular this season and spots fill up quickly. The registration for CanSkate late winter program and Power Skate U9/U11 Christmas Camp are now open online at the club’s website https://www.kimberleyskatingclub.com/registration/

