A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times

KIJHL cancels season due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has cancelled its season after provincial health orders restricting recreation were extended Friday through at least the end of February.

League commissioner Jeff Dubois said in a statement released Saturday that timeline doesn’t work for a league that holds its playoffs in March and early April before arenas throughout B.C. remove ice for the spring and summer.

“We are disappointed for our players, team staff, volunteers, sponsors, game officials and fans that the 2020-21 season will not be completed,” said Dubois. “Over the past number of months we have made every effort possible to keep our athletes on the ice and to give all of them, and especially our graduating 20 year olds, the opportunity to compete for a league championship.”

Dubois said clubs are still allowed to train and he left open a possibility of exhibition games this season, however unlikely that may be as the province tries to contain variants of COVID-19.

“I’d like to thank all of our stakeholders for their patience and understanding during a difficult and challenging season,” said Dubois. “Our athletes and team staff have done a tremendous job of keeping everyone safe, and our billet families deserve special recognition for welcoming players into their homes during this pandemic. We look forward to returning to the ice this fall and getting back to the game we all love.”

The Junior B league barely had a chance to begin play before it was shut down. Some teams, such as the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, opted out of the season before it began, while the Spokane Braves were forced to bow out due to the Canada-United States land border restriction on non-essential travel.

The defending champion Revelstoke Grizzlies meanwhile had already announced their season was over Feb. 1 after members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The 17 teams that did play only participated in two-to-four regular season games in November before it was put on a hiatus that ended Saturday.

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has been forced to cancel play. In March 2020, the provincial lockdown forced the league to suspend the season in the middle of the playoffs.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NFL rookie Chase Claypool returns home to B.C., talks offseason plans and Super Bowl predictions
Next story
Virus experts hope in-person Super Bowl won’t sack U.S.

Just Posted

The Tobacco Plains Development Corporation has applied to the B.C. Government for a long-term Licence of Occupation at two of its three campgrounds on Lake Koocanusa. File photo
RDEK board wrestles with Koocanusa water level issues

Amid Columbia River Treaty talks, RDEK board defeats motion to send letter on water levels, new dam

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
KIJHL cancels season due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

Interior Health issues drug alert for Cranbrook.
Drug alert issued for ‘dark purple granular’ substance in Cranbrook

Interior Health says substance, sold as ‘down’, contains high fentanyl concentrations

A medic administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow medic during a campaign to vaccinate front-line medical workers, at the health ministry, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nasser Nasser
Three deaths, 56 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since testing began is now at 6,569

Rob Morrison, MP for Kootenay-Columbia looking for common sense on rapid testing, quarantine rules. The Kootenay parliamentarian also discusses a recent firarms bill that was defeated. (Submitted)
MP Morrison looking for ‘common sense’ in quarantine rules, rapid testing

Kootenay-Columbia MP speaks on defeated Tory firearms bill, Columbia River Treaty talks

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammate Auston Matthews (34) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, February 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Red-hot Matthews scores 2 as Maple Leafs thump slumping Canucks 5-1

Simmonds also nets a pair for Toronto in easy win over Vancouver

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past an opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Super Bowl Sunday: WorkSafeBC plans to conduct random COVID-19 safety inspections

Bars, restaurants and pubs have been warned not to offer special promotions or ticketed events

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Alberta's police watchdog says an RCMP officer has been charged with an off-duty sexual assault of a woman in Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Crowsnest Pass RCMP investigating suspicious deaths

A man and a woman were found dead in a Coleman residence on Friday morning

NFL rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool spoke with the Langley Advance Times on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 to talk about his rookie season, plans for the offseason, and his predictions for the Super Bowl. (screen shot)
NFL rookie Chase Claypool returns home to B.C., talks offseason plans and Super Bowl predictions

Super Bowl is Sunday Feb. 7

Bob Joseph the bestselling author of ‘21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act’ has been an enabler for discourses about the Indian Act, since his 2015 blog post about the legislation went viral. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Bob Joseph: Why the Indian Act must go and Canada will be better for it

B.C. author explores the paradox of why it’s so difficult to let the act go and why it has to happen

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read