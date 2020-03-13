KIJHL cancels 2020 playoffs

While KIJHL fans may have been clinging to the hope that the playoffs could go ahead after being suspended for a couple of weeks, those hopes are now dashed.

The League announced this morning (Friday, March 13, 2020) that they have cancelled the remainder of the 2020 postseason, as well as the Cyclone Taylor Cup. KIJHL teams that were still participating in the playoffs, like the Kimberley Dynamiters, have been directed to cease all on-ice operations.

This development comes after the KIJHL was advised by Hockey Canada and BC Hockey this morning that the 2019/20 hockey season will not resume at a later date.

As with the previous announcement on Thursday that the KIJHL playoffs would be suspended indefinitely, this decision was made with the health and safety of our players, coaches, volunteers, billets and fans as the sole consideration. We share your disappointment at this news, and thank all those who contributed to an exciting and entertaining 2019/20 hockey season.

“We will provide further updates through our website and social media channels as developments occur, and we wish good health to everyone in the KIJHL family,” the release says.