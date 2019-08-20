Kiara Ker earns bronze at U17 National Basketball Championships

This was the third time the local basketball player represented Team BC at the national level

Cranbrook’s Kiara Ker recently returned from Victoria after representing British Columbia at the U17 National Championships.

Ker along with her Team BC teammates earned a bronze medal in the championships with a 69-60 win against Team Saskatchewan.

“It was amazing, and such a great opportunity for me, I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Ker.

Team Quebec received gold and Team Alberta received silver at the tournament.

To be able to make Team BC, Ker went down to Vancouver for a weekend and participated in three days of training.

“Even if I didn’t make the team I would still go and get that coaching and meet some new people,” she said.

When she found out she made the team, Ker says she was really excited.

“This is my third year playing on the provincial team, and I was just super excited to represent my province,” she said.

In previous years Ker has played on the U15 British Columbia basketball team. With the previous experience, she had the advantage of knowing a majority of the people on the team.

Athletes from all around the province make up Team BC, but qualities that Ker said she brought to the team was her positive attitude.

“Especially being from a different part of the province, I think it was a diversity for the team. As I was more of an outsider, but everyone was super welcoming and it was an amazing experience,” she said.

Meeting new people from all around the country was some of her favourite moments from the tournament.

“Just being with the girls, and being able to play at a high level of basketball and to showcase my abilities when I was on the court,” she said about the best memories.

Ker described herself as being defensively minded, which she said has helped her in her basketball career.

“As a player, I think I bring a lot of defensive intensity and positive energy,” she said.

Having been playing basketball since she has been in Grade 1, Ker says she likes the way the game varies at every moment.

“It’s always different,” she explains. “There’s not always going to be ‘do this, and then that happens’. It’s so different from each play, to each possession of the ball. And, I like the diversity of just everybody and the team coming together. Travelling is a bonus as well.”

Ker will be going into Grade 11 this year and has her eyes set on playing basketball in post-secondary.