Kiara Ker earned a bronze medal with Team BC at the U17 National Championships. Jessica Dempsey/Cranbrook Townsman

Kiara Ker earns bronze at U17 National Basketball Championships

This was the third time the local basketball player represented Team BC at the national level

Cranbrook’s Kiara Ker recently returned from Victoria after representing British Columbia at the U17 National Championships.

Ker along with her Team BC teammates earned a bronze medal in the championships with a 69-60 win against Team Saskatchewan.

“It was amazing, and such a great opportunity for me, I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Ker.

Team Quebec received gold and Team Alberta received silver at the tournament.

To be able to make Team BC, Ker went down to Vancouver for a weekend and participated in three days of training.

“Even if I didn’t make the team I would still go and get that coaching and meet some new people,” she said.

When she found out she made the team, Ker says she was really excited.

“This is my third year playing on the provincial team, and I was just super excited to represent my province,” she said.

In previous years Ker has played on the U15 British Columbia basketball team. With the previous experience, she had the advantage of knowing a majority of the people on the team.

LOOK BACK: Kiara Ker named to U15 BC Basketball Team

Athletes from all around the province make up Team BC, but qualities that Ker said she brought to the team was her positive attitude.

“Especially being from a different part of the province, I think it was a diversity for the team. As I was more of an outsider, but everyone was super welcoming and it was an amazing experience,” she said.

Meeting new people from all around the country was some of her favourite moments from the tournament.

“Just being with the girls, and being able to play at a high level of basketball and to showcase my abilities when I was on the court,” she said about the best memories.

Ker described herself as being defensively minded, which she said has helped her in her basketball career.

“As a player, I think I bring a lot of defensive intensity and positive energy,” she said.

Having been playing basketball since she has been in Grade 1, Ker says she likes the way the game varies at every moment.

“It’s always different,” she explains. “There’s not always going to be ‘do this, and then that happens’. It’s so different from each play, to each possession of the ball. And, I like the diversity of just everybody and the team coming together. Travelling is a bonus as well.”

Ker will be going into Grade 11 this year and has her eyes set on playing basketball in post-secondary.

Previous story
East Kootenay wakesurfers have success in national championships
Next story
Canada eliminated from Little League World Series following loss to Caribbean

Just Posted

Kiara Ker earns bronze at U17 National Basketball Championships

This was the third time the local basketball player represented Team BC at the national level

Vehicle stolen from downtown Fernie found torched at transfer station

RCMP are seeking witnesses to the theft of a yellow 2002 Subaru… Continue reading

Rossland council urges minister to kill Jumbo Glacier Resort project

Mayor writes letter panning ski resort on environmental, legal, and economic grounds

East Kootenay wakesurfers have success in national championships

Many local riders competed in the 2019 Nautique Canadian Wakesurf National Championships

Campaign financing numbers released for Cranbrook byelection

The financial numbers are in from Cranbrook’s municipal byelection held earlier in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab in Surrey

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

B.C. seizes 1.5M grams contraband tobacco, down from 5.75M grams the year prior

The 2019-2020 seizures were a sharp drop compared to the 2018-2019 year,

B.C. Speaker tight-lipped about aide’s legislature security tour

B.C. Liberals question Alan Mullen’s drive across Canada, U.S.

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Most Read