KEYSA’s spring outdoor season underway

Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association’s spring outdoor season is up and running after a successful inaugural indoor season at the newly built New Dawn Place. KEYSA has been working with the City of Cranbrook, BC Soccer and Via Sport to go through all the guidelines and develop the most safe way to play soccer possible.

There are 145 players in KEYSA’s Development and Rep programs. Although these programs are currently unable to travel, they are continuing to hone their skills through socially distant drills and games. Players and coaches will be ready for game play once provincial guidelines allow for contact play.

KEYSA is also starting up its largest house season in recent memory this week with 270 players from ages 3 to 18.

KEYSA would like to thank all the volunteer coaches and managers that are dedicated their time to ensure a successful season.

KEYSA is also raising money this week for multi-sport field equipment to use inside New Dawn Place that will benefit anyone who wants to rent the facility.

Please check out our online Facebook auction from May 6th – 9th on the Kootenay Fundraiser page. Thanks to all of our sponsors for their donations.