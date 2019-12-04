KEYSA U14 Rover Girls battle hard to win silver medal

Submitted

Two weekends ago, the KEYSA U14 girls added another medal to their excellent year after earning a silver at the Stephanie Gruca Memorial Indoor Tournament in Lethbridge.

The girls won two of their three Saturday games, beating teams from Medicine Hat and Calgary. In the final, on Sunday the girls were in a tough game against another Calgary team dropping a 6-2 decision.

This is a group of dedicated girls who have been practicing all fall in school gymnasiums and were excited to get on the artificial turf at the indoor soccer center in Lethbridge.

They are proud of their second-place win playing an age group up in a U15 division against teams that practice all winter on turf fields.

Up next, the U12 KEYSA boys will be headed to Lethbridge on December 7th. As well, registration for next season will be open on Jan 2nd for both house and rep/development teams.