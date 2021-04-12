KEYSA Players of the Week and team standings

The KEYSA Mr. Mike’s Junior Players of the Week were Molly Cain and Avery Swain (pictured with Coach Rob Niedermayer).

After taking a few weeks off for spring break and Easter, the KEYSA indoor league resumed play this week at New Dawn Place.

The Mr. Mike’s Junior Players of the Week were Molly Cain and Avery Swain (pictured above with Coach Rob Niedermayer) and the Mr. Mike’s Senior league players of the week were Phoebe Van Rensburg (pictured below, in green pictured with Coach Chuck Downie) and Emmy Anderson (pictured below, in white pictured with Coach Mike Robinson).

In the Junior league team 3 extended its lead while in the Senior Division team 6 still maintains a slim lead over team 2.

League finals take place next weekend.