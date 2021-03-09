KEYSA Players of the Week and team standings

This week the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association’s Domino’s Pizza Junior Players of the Week were Emily Cain and Reese Niedermayer (pictured above with Coach Ray Morello). The Domino’s Pizza Senior Player was Tsega Huska (pictured below with Coach Mike Robinson).

In the Dairy Queen team standings Team 3 continues to lead in the Junior Division and Team 6 leads in the Senior Division. All points are awarded through socially distanced drills and games at New Dawn Place indoor facility.

Don’t forget that KEYSA is currently accepting registrations for their spring outdoor season. Registration closes March 31st.

Visit us at kootenayeastsoccer.com for more information.