Keysa Players of the Week and team standings

This week the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association’s Domino’s Pizza Junior Players of the Week were Mia Molnar and Isabella Savage (pictured above with Coach Rob Niedermayer ), the Domino’s Pizza Senior Players were Tristen Welder (pictured below with Coach Pat Waurynchuk) and Nate Robinson (pictured below with Coach Mike Robinson).

In the Dairy Queen team standings Team 3 continues to lead in the Junior Division and Team 6 leads in the Senior Division. All points are awarded through socially distanced drills and games at New Dawn Place indoor facility.

Don’t forget that KEYSA is currently accepting registrations for their spring outdoor season. Visit us at kootenayeastsoccer.com for more information.

Photos courtesy Nicole Fulton