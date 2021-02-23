KEYSA Players of the Week and Team Standings

This week KEYSA’s Domino’s Pizza Junior Players of the Week were Hanna Bodnarchuk and Brodie Neil (pictured with Coach Rob Niedermayer).

This week KEYSA’s Domino’s Pizza Junior Players of the Week were Hanna Bodnarchuk and Brodie Neil (pictured above, with Coach Rob Niedermayer); the Domino’s Pizza Senior Players were brother and sister Paul Chong (pictured below with Coach Doug Clarke) and Zoe Chong (pic tured below with Coach Bobbi Lalach).

In the Dairy Queen team standings Team 3 continues leading in the Junior Division and Team 6 maintains a slight lead in the Senior Division. All points are awarded through socially distanced drills and games at New Dawn Place indoor facility

KEYSA is the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association.

Submitted by Nicole Fulton